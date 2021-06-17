Our view: Unsurprisingly, Jersey Shore towns protect residents by restricting marijuana industry

The development of a New Jersey marijuana industry, after the state Legislature wouldn’t approve it, was pushed through in a referendum by those who wanted its profits and those who wanted its tax revenues. Given the overwhelming funding advantage for the campaign to legalize the pleasure use of the drug, the 2-to-1 passage of the referendum was to be expected.
The business people and politicians seeking the marijuana money have tried to use the polling outcome their campaign bought as leverage to get towns to sell out the health and quality of life interests of their residents. But many towns aren’t buying it.
In early April, Cape May banned smoking marijuana in public. Two days later, Ocean City prohibited dealers of the drug and the following month banned all use of marijuana products on the Boardwalk, in parks and in recreational areas.
May saw Brigantine prohibit all cannabis businesses, Galloway Township ban pot smoking in recreation areas, and Stone Harbor outlaw it all -- the sale of marijuana, operation of a marijuana-related business and smoking or ingesting marijuana.
More restrictions are expected soon. Avalon is expected June 23 to adopt an ordinance banning any cannabis-related business. Estell Manor has introduced such an ordinance and expects final passage July 7.
Many more towns will join them by Aug. 21, the deadline for municipalities to enact controls on marijuana use and businesses. If they don’t, they’ll be subject to the state’s promotional approach to the drug for five years before they can do anything about it.
That approach includes, unfortunately, making the use of marijuana and alcohol by youths penalty-free -- something local officials can’t do anything about. As the president of the New Jersey State Association of Chiefs of Police has said, “Voters did not agree to decriminalize marijuana and alcohol for children.”
Voters also didn’t get any information about the proven harms of marijuana from the well-funded legalization campaign. The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 10% of regular marijuana users become addicted. For those who begin using it before adulthood, the addiction rate is about 17%.
The National Academies of Sciences says long-term marijuana use can have permanent effects on the developing brains of adolescents and young adults, impairing learning, memory and attention. The drug is a toxin that impairs judgment and driving ability, and a National Academy of Medicine report says there is substantial evidence that it increases the risk of psychosis and schizophrenia.
By restricting the marijuana industry and the drug’s use within their municipal borders, local officials are helping reduce these harms on their residents.
Sure, the marijuana industry authorized by the state will sell marijuana into every town and state officials will see to it those sales can’t be stopped.
But it will make a difference whether the still federally illegal drug is embraced or only tolerated as much as state law requires. Ocean City has prohibited alcohol sales since it’s founding, but adults can pick up alcoholic beverages outside the city or have them delivered. Linwood is mostly dry, allowing only one or two alcohol licenses for restaurants. In both cases, the absence of alcohol sellers has helped discourage public intoxication and impaired driving.
