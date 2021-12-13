Our view: UEZ eases symptoms, absent cure for cities’ ills

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

It’s not a lot of money, at least to start -- $42.5 million available soon, minus state administrative costs. A formula considering economic distress, unemployment and the commercial real estate market will determine each’s municipality’s share. The available funds may rise to $70 million or so in the years ahead.

Officials in urban centers, some not obviously distressed, have started casting about for how to use the new-found money. Loans to small businesses maybe, or programs to spruce up parts of town.

Except for this being part of the vast trend of living on borrowed money, a little help for needy cities is OK. Handing out a small fraction from a horde of new-found funds is how support is built for the massive distributions elsewhere to come.

But surely, after more than 38 years, no one is still pretending that Urban Enterprise Zones are contributing to urban renewal. They’re like the other tax breaks and checks handed out to families, seniors and select social groups -- a little something that’s better than nothing, rising and falling depending on how dire the state government’s finances are this year.