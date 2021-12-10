Our view: Two wins for all in last month’s election

The greatest value of American elections is their influence on public affairs as the essential method of self-governance. Next best may be that they reveal and highlight characteristics and trends in the body politic.

The November election will be remembered for the broad partisan shift in New Jersey and elsewhere. But beyond the contests of parties there were two results that affirm the health of democracy and should be appreciated by nearly everyone.

One is that this election, once again most competitively fought in South Jersey, proved convincingly that while campaign spending is often a factor in outcomes, it is easily overwhelmed by other factors.

Heavy spending on Assembly and state Senate races in the 2nd District and 8th District made them the fifth and third costliest races in state history. In the 2nd — mainly Atlantic County — $7.7 million was spent. In the 8th — parts of Camden and Burlington counties along with Hammonton — $8.5 million was spent, according to the New Jersey Election Law Enforcement Commission.

That was about a third of total legislative campaign spending in the state, and the first time two legislative races have each topped $6 million in one election, said Jeff Brindle, ELEC executive director.