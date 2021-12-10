Our view: Two wins for all in last month’s election

The greatest value of American elections is their influence on public affairs as the essential method of self-governance. Next best may be that they reveal and highlight characteristics and trends in the body politic.
The November election will be remembered for the broad partisan shift in New Jersey and elsewhere. But beyond the contests of parties there were two results that affirm the health of democracy and should be appreciated by nearly everyone.
One is that this election, once again most competitively fought in South Jersey, proved convincingly that while campaign spending is often a factor in outcomes, it is easily overwhelmed by other factors.
Heavy spending on Assembly and state Senate races in the 2nd District and 8th District made them the fifth and third costliest races in state history. In the 2nd — mainly Atlantic County — $7.7 million was spent. In the 8th — parts of Camden and Burlington counties along with Hammonton — $8.5 million was spent, according to the New Jersey Election Law Enforcement Commission.
That was about a third of total legislative campaign spending in the state, and the first time two legislative races have each topped $6 million in one election, said Jeff Brindle, ELEC executive director.
Yet even though Democrats and their supporters outspent Republicans by nearly 4-1 overall, the GOP won all of the Senate and Assembly seats in the 2nd and 8th districts. In four of the five top battleground districts where spending was heaviest — 8th, 2nd, 11th and 3rd — Republicans seized 11 of the 12 seats.
Back in 2017 we pointed out that “big spending by no means guarantees success” and referenced Senate President Stephen Sweeney’s reelection despite the N.J. teachers union leading a $10 million effort to defeat him. “We don’t see a pattern of spending by groups determining the outcome of elections, probably because with just a little effort voters can see such groups’ self-interest and ignore their frequent smear tactics,” we said.
This time Sweeney was defeated by a shoestring campaign. Truck driver Ed Durr spent about $2,300 in the contest but rode what Sweeney called “a red wave” to victory. Sweeney spent only about $305,000 on his campaign. If he had seen that wave coming, perhaps he easily could have rustled up the additional 2,000 votes to win.
The lesson for everyone is that each vote is valuable and counts, ultimately much more than the massive spending on TV and direct mail typically seen in competitive races.
The second sign of electoral health last month was the successful candidacy for Egg Harbor Township School Board of a recent high school graduate who is now a sophomore at Stockton University.
Nicholas Seppy, 19, said his K-12 experience in township schools gives him “a great deal of empathy and understanding for the students.”
As student liaison to the board during his senior year of high school, and having sought a board seat unsuccessfully in last year’s pandemic-restricted campaign, Seepy said he “noticed that parents were not really being listened to, and they were being cut off in public comment at board meetings.”
The concerns of parents and students should be foremost in the minds of school board members, yet we often see evidence they are secondary for the administrators and teachers (and their spouses) who too often dominate school boards. We wish Seepy success in his mission.
He’s getting his footing in public service the best way — by starting locally and working for the betterment of the township residents and institutions that have benefited him. We’ll be pleased and not very surprised to see him grow into greater service to the public in the years ahead.
