Our view: Treat pandemic-related attacks on NJ nurses as needed

This must be an ultimate level of biting the hand that feeds you.

Physical and verbal attacks on New Jersey hospital workers increased 15% the past two years. Last year, the physical ones outnumber the verbal ones by a little, according to the New Jersey Hospital Association.

This is disturbing and unsurprising. The Covid pandemic severely stressed people, particularly about their health, provoking a lot of behavior that made no sense. Of course some patients were going to take out their helplessness, anger and frustration on the very workers trying to help them. The hospital is where Covid stresses are at a peak.

Last year there were 9,962 workplace attacks on New Jersey nurses, up from 8,691 in 2019, according to the hospital association survey. Most attacks were in emergency departments and inpatient behavioral health units -- the first the locus for physical crises, the second for mental crises.

Association President and CEO Cathy Bennett pointed to the obvious irony of aggression and violence against those dedicated to healing. “We can only speculate on why these incidents are rising and the degree to which the tensions of the pandemic and our polarized society are part of it,” she said, suggesting other factors are involved as well.

Workplace security is among them. A 2008 New Jersey law, the Violence Prevention in Health Care Facilities Act, required acute-care hospitals and certain other health care facilities to establish violence prevention committees to devise detailed plans. That was a far-sighted regulation that no doubt helped institutions handle the pandemic jump in hospital workplace violence.

Others consider nurse staffing levels a significant factor too, particularly nursing labor organizations. Debbie White, president of the Health Professionals & Allied Employees, a labor union with about 14,000 members in New Jersey, said the act told hospitals to consider staff levels as part of their violence prevention plans. “If we had employers looking at these regs and really delving into them and trying to set up programs that had teeth in each of our hospitals, we would have a different story,” White said.

The act did stipulate that direct care staffers make up half the violence prevention committees, so we don’t assume staffing levels were neglected in making the plans.

States have been slow to tell hospitals what their staffing levels should be.

Only California requires specific nurse-to-patient ratios based on the care unit. Massachusetts requires a set ratio in intensive care units, depending on the stability of the patient. Several other states require hospitals to have nurse-driven staffing oversight committees.

An attempt was made in 2019 to set a national standard for nurse-to-patient ratios for hospitals and health care facilities, but the Nurse Staffing Standards for Hospital Patient Safety and Quality Care Act introduced in Congress went nowhere.

New Jersey requires transparency about staffing levels. Under a 2005 law, hospitals and nursing homes must report information on the number of staff involved in direct patient care and publicly post that information.

That seems like the best policy. The highest staffing levels may not result in the best patient outcomes, especially in an era of advancing medical technology. We’re far more confident in the staffing decisions of health-care professionals than those deriving from politics and government. People served by area hospitals can see their staffing levels and weigh them alongside other metrics such as outcomes for particular treatments.

The rise in attacks on nurses also has prompted proposals to increase state and federal penalties for attacking health care workers. That looks premature.

We doubt this would deter aggression much. Who in their right mind currently thinks an attack on a worker in a hospital won’t bring enforcement and adequate punishment?

With the pandemic still winding down and its stresses still easing back to normal, let’s at least see what the next hospital association survey says before assuming the current rules aren’t enough.