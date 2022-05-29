Our view: Traffic fatality rate level in US, still surging in NJ

This month’s annual traffic toll report from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration had the dismal data the public has come to expect in this era of distracted driving.

The 43,000 people killed on U.S. roads in 2021 were the most in 16 years. The 10.5% increase from the prior year was the largest the agency began collection fatality data in 1975.

There was good news beyond the headline numbers. As they emerged from pandemic restrictions, Americans drove 11.2% more miles than the year before. Since the mileage increase was greater than the fatality increase, the traffic death rate went down slightly -- to 1.33 deaths per 100 million vehicle miles traveled, compared with 1.34 in 2020.

Perhaps at least pandemic-related highway casualties have peaked and will now decline. Unfortunately, the carnage is still surging in New Jersey.

So far this year, N.J. traffic fatalities are up 14.8% from the same period last year. And that’s the same rate of increase the period saw the year before.

The 183 killed on roadways by this week of May 2020 have become 241 dead this year.

The victims of this wreckage are mainly the drivers themselves. By this point in May 2020, 84 drivers had been killed; now that’s up to 145 drivers.

Bicyclist fatalities have more than doubled, from just 5 in the period each of the previous two years to 11 so far this year. That number includes two recent South Jersey victims, a Pleasantville teenager last month and a Little Egg Harbor Township senior this month.

After long-term declines thanks mainly to safer vehicles, traffic deaths began increasing and started spiking when the pandemic hit in 2020. The Governors Highway Safety Association of state traffic safety officials blamed the increase on dangerous behavior such as speeding, driving while impaired by alcohol and drugs, and distracted driving, as well as "roads designed for speed instead of safety." The surge "has wiped out a decade and a half of progress in reducing traffic crashes, injuries and deaths."

The federal government earlier this year launched a strategy to reverse the trend, urging states and local governments to lower speed limits and embrace safer road design such as dedicated bike and bus lanes, better lighting and crosswalks -- and providing $6 billion in grants over five years to help get it done. The strategy includes the use of speed cameras, which the U.S. Department of Transportation says could provide more equitable enforcement than police traffic stops.

Requirements are pending for more auto safety technology, including: electronic automatic emergency braking and pedestrian detection systems on all new light vehicles; automatic emergency braking on heavy trucks; and alerts when rear-seat passengers haven’t buckled their safety belts.

New Jersey and its municipalities have already been working to make roads safer, and should benefit from additional federal funding. A state law new this year requires drivers passing vulnerable cyclists and pedestrians to move over one lane if possible and must allow at least 4 feet even if they have to wait to pass.

They also need to increase enforcement of traffic laws and make it more consistent. The risks of aggressive driving may seem smaller to drivers when their cars become safer, but there are tragic consequences for the pedestrians and cyclists with whom they share the road.