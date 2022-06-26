Our view: Towns need more state help controlling ATVs

All-terrain vehicles have long been misused by some in the legal off-road environments for which they were designed. In the spring the state Department of Environmental Protection again closed sections of five Wildlife Management Areas in South Jersey to off-road vehicles through Sept. 5 to maintain safety.

The past several years ATVs have been increasingly seen on streets and in neighborhoods, prompting residents to complain to police and town officials. In Pleasantville and Absecon, in recent months more people have been operating ATVs and dirt bikes where they’re not supposed to, according to their police chiefs.

Pleasantville introduced an ordinance this month that would allow police to seize and keep all-terrain vehicles or dirt bikes driven on public streets or highways. Currently they can be impounded and returned after fines are paid.

A similar ordinance has been introduced by Absecon City Council, which would also fine gas stations if they fuel a vehicle not road-legal that drives up to the pumps.

Beyond safety issues including up to fatal accidents, the improper use of ATVs can create noise problems and damage property.

Mayor Judy Ward said Pleasantville has been discussing the problem with other towns and working with the state Attorney General’s Office toward more effective controls.

In January, Gov. Phil Murphy signed a law designating ATVs, dirt bikes and snowmobiles ridden on public streets or highways as contraband subject to state forfeiture regulations. When forfeited to a municipality, the vehicles “shall be destroyed.”

Enforcement is a challenge, since the highly maneuverable vehicles can flee in many directions and a police officer who chased one would be responsible if the vehicle crashed or caused an accident.

New Jersey has eight significant sections in its law regulating ATVs. Neighboring Delaware has 10 sections and Pennsylvania has 10 statutes, according to state information compiled by the Law Offices of Edgar Snyder & Associates.

All three states require owners to register their vehicles, and drivers and passengers to wear helmets. All three prohibit operating them on streets and highways. And all three require them to be fitted with an effective muffler to reduce noise.

New Jersey and Pennsylvania require operators to purchase liability insurance. They also expressly allow registered vehicles to “cross, as directly as possible, public streets or highways, except limited access highways, provided that such crossing can be made in safety and that it does not interfere with the free movement of vehicular traffic,” as N.J. law puts it.

These requirements serve the public’s interest and that of owners and operators. As off-road vehicles have inevitably become more powerful, the safety provisions have become more important.

New Jersey needs an addition to its rules, though, in order to make enforcement of its regulations realistic.

Pennsylvania requires every ATV to have its own numbered license plate.

Visible license plates are the proven method for identifying operators, ensuring they follow the law and punishing them if they don’t.

In this age of inexpensive cameras keeping watch on much of the public space, visible plates identifying the owner who registered the ATV would do much to discourage problems with its use.