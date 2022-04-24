Our view: Toll increase on Cape May County bridges overdue

In New Jersey and elsewhere, governments long ago started to view tolls on bridges and roads as a way to increase revenue without raising taxes. They increase tolls frequently and the money finds its way to other uses.

In Cape May County the problem has been the opposite.

The county Bridge Commission for decades hasn’t charged enough to cover maintenance of what used to be its eight bridges. Some years ago the county took responsibility for the three that weren’t charging tolls. At the five remaining, tolls only covered the cost of operating the bridges.

The Bridge Commission predates its bridges, formed during the Great Depression to arrange funding and construction of the connections between the islands and the mainland. Even though New Deal funding made possible building the bridges, they should have been charging and setting aside enough money to maintain them and ultimately replace them when needed.

Now, after eight decades, four of the five need to be replaced, all but the one out of Ocean City to the north leading to Longport and Somers Point. That one, built about a century ago, was replaced 20 years ago at a cost of about $55 million.

The commission has been aware of the need for increased tolls since at least 2014 and should have raised them then. It had an excellent opportunity to set tolls realistically in 2018 when it added the convenience of E-ZPass automatic toll collection to the bridges, but decided against it.

In 2019 the Bridge Commission at last decided to go ahead with the long-contemplated toll increase, but held off on it when the pandemic began.

Last month, finally, drivers crossing the Ocean Drive bridges began paying $2 to cross, up from $1.50. And that’s the roundtrip cost, since the toll is paid only in one direction and the other is free.

By waiting too long to increase the tolls, the commission has made it necessary to more sharply increase them in just a couple of years. Next year they are set to rise to $2.50 and then climb to $3 in early 2024. This doubling of the toll will partly make up for past undercharging and help cover maintenance, but won’t cover replacement.

The county is pursuing that with a long-term plan approved last year for 28 bridges. The estimated cost of $603 million to $890 million might be 70% funded by state and federal sources. The bridges in most urgent need that will be addressed first are the Middle Thorofare Bridge connecting Wildwood Crest and the Diamond Beach section of Lower Township, and the 96th Street bridge between Stone Harbor and the mainland.

User fees such as tolls can have the advantage of letting those getting benefiting decide whether it is worthwhile. They’re fairer than charging everyone a tax for something not everyone will use.

Perhaps county officials in the past preferred to make the bridges a bargain for the visitors who are the basis for its tourism economy. Surely the vast majority of those visitors won’t mind paying a little more to ensure there still are bridges and safer, more modern ones.

We also suggest, since the bridges have convenient E-ZPass, that they return to collecting half the current toll in both directions. This could and should eventually be done with E-ZPass only (and mailed tolls for others), eliminating the expense of staffing toll booths, which is becoming the standard throughout the East Coast.

The resulting eventual $1.50 toll would seem more appropriate for the relatively small bridges, and charging both ways would end using only the free direction and driving around to avoid paying.

The bridge toll was paid for 2.4 million vehicles last year. Surely the increased tolls will still seem a bargain after the others that visitors pay on their way to the Jersey Shore.