Our view: Time for Buena Borough officials, residents to come together

When there’s a fight in a family, the advantages of reconciliation are overwhelming. Small towns aren’t families, but their residents have so much in common that healing a divide should be almost as imperative.

Last year, the Buena Borough Council allowed or instigated an unfair and unnecessary split in town by attempting to get rid of a 100-year-old volunteer fire company in favor of another in the borough. The council and its members largely turned deaf ears to the complaints of residents -- and criticism by this newspaper -- that inevitably followed.

In last week’s Republican primary in the borough, a large turnout of voters decisively chose to cast out the divisive council members and end the divide.

Challengers easily defeated incumbent council member Joseph D’Alessandro III and former council president Rosalie Baker. With that vote (in a town where no Democratic opposition is expected in the general election), three of the five council members who favored liquidating the Landisville Volunteer Fire & Rescue Company now have lost reelection bids.

The winners affirmed their vows to better serve the people of Buena. Former Buena police chief Doug Adams said, “I think the vote tonight shows the overwhelming disappointment with the current administration.” Marina Barsuglia, a niece of a former mayor, said she ran to make sure council was transparent and willing to listen to the community.

The driving but not the only issue in the election was council’s poorly justified quest last year to dissolve Buena Fire District No. 1 and its longtime company. The pretext was a bunch of technical violations of ever more complex state regulations, which the fire and rescue company remedied to the satisfaction of a state inspection. When the public complained, council members treated it with disdain and went ahead with terminating the fire company. Lawsuits followed.

This has left a mess and aggravated what we suspect was a preexisting rivalry between fire companies. Bringing together the volunteers for the good of the borough and its residents will be the chief challenge.

A more palpable mess suggests local government was incompetent in other ways too.

Borough Hall was flooded in February by two overflowing bathrooms. Officials never explained how that happened, but apparently the building’s heat failed or was mistakenly shut off, allowing the pipes to freeze and burst. Every homeowner knows heat must be reliably maintained, with whatever alarms or backups needed. This kind of failure in a government building is unacceptable and demands explanation. Dealing with the damage is expected to cost $128,000.

Add that to the behaviors deserving much forgiveness for the sake of restoring the collaboration so desirable and so especially possible in a small town government.