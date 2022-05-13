Our view: Tiff ruffles inseparable Atlantic City and Stockton

Much of what looks like rude or aggressive driving actually results not from the bad behavior by drivers but from their lack of awareness, failure to communicate and limited skills. This seems largely to be the case in the somewhat troubled Atlantic City-Stockton University relationship recently.

For a while it looked like an episode of “Can This Marriage Be Saved?” These partners, though, have a bond that would be harder to dissolve than a marriage. Atlantic City needed state help to avoid bankruptcy and calamity, and Stockton is part of that state help and heavily invested in growing there.

Like many domestic disputes, the spark that lit the argument was small. The university’s rowing team had been based at the Atlantic City boathouse, and the clumsy handling by the city and university of that arrangement forced the team out of what should have remained a mutually beneficial arrangement.

In late December, then-superintendent of city schools Barry Caldwell notified Stockton that the district “would not renew the boathouse agreement and that we should look for an alternative location,” according to the university.

This came as word circulated through city government and the school district that Mayor Marty Small Sr. might want more use of the boathouse for an expanded recreation program.

Caldwell also told school board President Shay Steele that there were unresolved problems with Stockton’s use of the facility, but Caldwell hasn’t spoken since on what those might have been. That’s about as dysfunctional as communication between partners gets.

The city and university started talking this year about reaching a new agreement for the Stockton crew to remain at the boathouse, either with an extension of the current deal or a new long-term contract. Superintendent La’Quetta Small, the mayor’s wife, said she told Stockton the school board would consider a new contract at its March 22 meeting, barely more than a week before Stockton was scheduled to host a rowing competition. If the school waited until then and the contract wasn’t approved, Stockton’s April 2-3 regatta would be canceled at the last minute.

For the sake of its students, Stockton moved its crew team to Brigantine and continued its program there.

Some considered this to be a rough and even selfish treatment of partner Stockton by Atlantic City government and schools. It contributed to state Sen. Vince Polistina introducing a bill requiring the state to add the city’s schools to the city finances it already controls. That looks premature and probably shouldn’t be pursued unless the district fails its students.

Like most disputes between partners, there seems to be an underlying clash of interests.

The state Casino Reinvestment Development Authority acquired the city’s former Carnegie Library in the 1990s and spent millions nicely restoring it. In 2009 the CRDA gave it to Stockton to use mainly for business-related academics, stipulating its return if no longer used for that. When Stockton moved those functions to its Atlantic City campus, it closed the Carnegie Center.

Then, in 2019, instead of just giving it back to the CRDA, Stockton tried to get the city to give it the boathouse in exchange for the Carnegie building.

This must have struck city officials as being asked to barter for something that was already theirs. No exchange was agreed, the ensuing boathouse squabble followed, and last month the university returned Carnegie to the city. “Our understanding is that the Carnegie Center will be used to provide academic and other support services for at-risk teenagers and young adults in Atlantic City,” Stockton President Harvey Kesselman said.

As fights between partners go, this one is minor and looking smaller with each passing week. Atlantic City and Stockton, though, should consider it a sign of where their relationship needs a some work.

A little more awareness of and respect for each other, a little more care with actions and communications, and all should be fine. They’re good for each other and, like it or not, their fortunes are tied together for better or worse.