Our view: Thuggery by supporters of Atlantic City needle exchange abominable and intolerable

Instead of negotiating in good faith the relocation that the people of Atlantic City and Atlantic County need, the center’s supporters have attacked and vilified city officials for performing their duty to the public.

Last week, Jenna Mellor, the executive director of the New Jersey Harm Reduction Coalition, claimed that ceasing the center’s provision of new syringes to drug addicts would kill people. This is shamefully excessive rhetoric.

First of all, there already are other ways for addicts to get new needles. We think a mobile needle exchange should serve Atlantic City, as is done in other cities. And if that were expanded to serve other South Jersey locations as well, it would probably spare additional lives. The state’s needle exchange pilot program is as ineffective as it is endless, so a reform sparked by Atlantic City could help addicts throughout New Jersey.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

But there was much worse last week. An Atlantic City official was savagely attacked, apparently for his position on the center and its needle exchange program.