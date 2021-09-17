Our view: The more South Jersey boat parades the merrier

Boat parades make festive use of South Jersey’s wealth of waterways. They circle the barrier islands, motor along back-bay communities and reach well into tidal rivers.
Any resident or visitor with a boat already has a potential parade float (as long as it does float). Add some costumes and decorations, follow the rules and join the sea-and-land party. Efforts beyond watching and cheering are optional for waterfront owners and guests.
The pandemic dampened last year’s parades, canceling the biggest locally, Ocean City’s Night in Venice. It returned this year a little subdued.
But last year’s election fever launched another segment, political boat parades. Hundreds of boats paraded around Absecon Island in July in support of President Donald Trump. A smaller pro-Trump parade was held two months later on the Mullica River.
This month, the annual Night of Lights Boat Parade glided up the Great Egg Harbor River to Mays Landing under the auspices of the yacht club there. Earlier this summer, parades were held in Avalon and Wildwood Crest.
The exciting news this year is that Brigantine has joined the parade of parades. The city’s first boat parade, which it models on Ocean City’s event, including the name Night in Venice, had to wait a week for Hurricane Henri to get out of the way. The city’s flotilla is sure to increase annually.
Boating requires a steady focus on safety, and partying and sometimes drinking on the water makes that more essential. The U.S. Coast Guard offered six recommendations to boat parade participants:
• Night parades require early operation of navigation lights and reduced speeds. An added pair of eyes in front is a plus.
• Operate decorative lights only during the slow and steady parade, to avoid confusion with navigating lights.
• It is illegal to operate a boat while under the influence of drugs or alcohol, and a parade is no time for an exception. If someone is designated to help the pilot navigate, that person also should not consume alcohol or drugs.
• Paddleboards, kayaks and canoes are often barred by parade organizers, but not always. Parade pilots must practice defensive boating, with a view to their vessel's maneuvering and capabilities.
• Entertainment on board and ashore may be distracting. At all times, the operator of the vessel is responsible for following all local and state rules, and for the safety of the vessel and those onboard.
• Follow state and federal requirements for providing and wearing life jackets, especially when kids are joining the fun.
The pandemic prompted a great surge in boating, which provided a healthy outdoor form of recreation to an otherwise restricted population. New boat sales hit a 13-year high in 2020 and this year, through March, they were up another 30%.
The unsurprising downside is that boating accidents increased, too. The U.S. Coast Guard’s 2020 Recreational Boating Statistics Report logged 767 boating fatalities nationwide in 2020, a 25% increase from 2019.
The waters may seem wide open when in a boat, but the sea and weather are unforgiving. Study the boating rules and follow them with prudence and patience to ensure the fun remains fun.
