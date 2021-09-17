Our view: The more South Jersey boat parades the merrier

Boating requires a steady focus on safety, and partying and sometimes drinking on the water makes that more essential. The U.S. Coast Guard offered six recommendations to boat parade participants:

• Night parades require early operation of navigation lights and reduced speeds. An added pair of eyes in front is a plus.

• Operate decorative lights only during the slow and steady parade, to avoid confusion with navigating lights.

• It is illegal to operate a boat while under the influence of drugs or alcohol, and a parade is no time for an exception. If someone is designated to help the pilot navigate, that person also should not consume alcohol or drugs.

• Paddleboards, kayaks and canoes are often barred by parade organizers, but not always. Parade pilots must practice defensive boating, with a view to their vessel's maneuvering and capabilities.

• Entertainment on board and ashore may be distracting. At all times, the operator of the vessel is responsible for following all local and state rules, and for the safety of the vessel and those onboard.

• Follow state and federal requirements for providing and wearing life jackets, especially when kids are joining the fun.