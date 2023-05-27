Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The Atlantic Ocean created the Jersey Shore and its much loved summer season of relaxing and recreation. Bathing in its waters, sunning on its beaches and absorbing its calming vista will rejuvenate millions of visitors and locals the next few months.

So much pleasure, such natural beauty and wonder, shared by so many people from all walks of life -- so easy to forget that water is not their natural element, that it might take their lives if they’re not careful.

Remind yourself now, at the start, to only enter the ocean under the protective watch of lifeguards. Remind your family and friends, nag your children, urge them all to warn others at the slightest hint that the danger is being minimized. Don’t wait for the inevitable tragic drownings to be convinced, lest you or someone you know be among them.

The first week of June last year, three people drowned in the Wildwoods. A 19-year-old from Drexil Hill, Pa., went missing in Wildwood, his body not recovered until June 4. A 53-year-old from Johnstown, Pa., then drowned in Wildwood. A couple of days later beach strollers saw a 45-year-old from Hillsdale, N.J., floating unconscious beyond the surf in Wildwood Crest. Another swimmer in distress got lucky and was rescued by a capable stranger. They all went into the cold water before lifeguards had started for the season.

The next week a 21-year-old from Vineland reportedly was caught in an ocean rip current at Corsons Inlet State Park, an unguarded beach just south of Ocean City. People called for help, fire and beach patrol members responded and administered CPR, but the Rowan student and athlete was pronounced dead at Shore Medical Center.

In July, a 28-year old mom and her two small children were on a Brigantine beach before the lifeguards started work at 10 a.m. When the children got into trouble, the mom almost drowned trying to save them. Quick action by a policeman and other first responders prevented a heartbreaking outcome.

Hundreds of people struggling for their lives are pulled from the ocean each year by the beach patrols of Jersey Shore municipalities. The patrol of Atlantic City has led the state in ocean rescues and medical assistance calls since its founding in 1891.

After Labor Day, when guarded beaches are fewer and then gone, the danger heightens again. In early September last year, a 56-year-old from Thornhurst, Pa., got in trouble off an unguarded Ocean City beach. His son, 19, went in to help and soon also struggled, as others called for help. Beach patrol members came to the beach and rescued both, but too late for the father.

No one is invulnerable to the risk of water, from the ocean to the swimming pool and even the bathtub for small children.

There are 4,000 fatal drownings a year in the U.S., according to the CDC. Another 8,000 are what it calls “nonfatal drownings,” resulting in long-term health problems and costly hospital stays, especially for children.

Drowning is the leading cause of death for children from 1 to 4 years old. Most happen in swimming pools. Even for kids 5 to 14 years old, drowning is the second leading cause of death (after motor vehicle crashes).

Nearly 4 out of 5 people who die from drowning are male. The CDC thinks that might be because of their increased exposure to water, risk-taking behaviors and alcohol use.

This too is part of summer at the Jersey Shore, scary and so contrary to the fabulous family fun that is the norm.

Almost all of these accidental drownings are preventable. Be aware of water’s danger, present starting by degrees wherever it’s deep enough to cover the nose and mouth of someone unconscious.

Most of all, don’t ever enter the ocean without the protection of the well-trained lifeguards municipalities and others provide. Once in the water, things can happen you’d never imagine. Make sure losing a life or suffering lasting harm isn’t one of them.