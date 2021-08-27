Our view: The challenging era of personal motors arrives in South Jersey

More than two years ago, as electric bicycles became popular, we worried that their top speed of 20 to 30 mph would be unsafe and unnerving near people walking or otherwise under their own power.
So far, happily, e-bikes haven’t brought the feared increase in injuries and fatalities. There have been many complaints, though, of them going too fast and too close to people.
Now many kinds of motorized wheels have flooded South Jersey boardwalks, promenades, recreational paths and sidewalks. Thanks to cheaper and small but still powerful lithium batteries, unnaturally fast skateboards and scooters have joined the motorized bicycles, along with small powered platforms with one or two wheels.
It almost seems as if a sizable percentage of Americans responded to the pandemic by spending government stimulus money on these expensive personal motors. Perhaps the effortless speed gives a feeling of power that helps soothe the months of government restrictions.
Municipal officials recently expressed varying views on the challenges and regulation of this surge in personal motorization.
In Brigantine, Mayor Vincent Sera said there aren’t many such vehicles and the ones there are have “actually helped a little with parking.”
The mayors of Atlantic City and Somers Point seem to believe that they can keep the battery-powered craft off their popular recreational paths. Mayor Jack Glasser said he doesn’t believe e-bikes are allowed on the bike path in Somers Point, and Mayor Marty Small Sr.’s office said a city ordinance prohibits motorized bikes and scooters from the Boardwalk and city sidewalks.
By state law, however, all of these electrified people movers are allowed anywhere that ordinary bicycles are allowed.
So affirmed Ocean City’s solicitor after Councilman Keith Hartzell said people are calling to ban e-bikes from the Ocean City Boardwalk. Hartzell said rules limiting bike speeds or preventing reckless riding might be appropriate.
Cape May Police Chief Dekon Fashaw said the new vehicles aren’t inherently unsafe, but their speed and their addition to heavy summer traffic present challenges. And since few riders wear helmets, their operators are at risk of injury. The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety has found that e-scooter riders suffer more injuries per mile than bicycle riders, mostly while riding on sidewalks.
Few towns allow electrified vehicles on sidewalks, but laws that can’t be readily enforced -- including those against careless or reckless riding -- are not much better than no law at all.
This applies to roads too, since Gov. Phil Murphy’s office determined that e-scooters, e-bikes and power wheels as motor vehicles are entitled to operate along with cars and trucks except on restricted access highways.
Unrestricted operation of these rechargeable vehicles has benefits: encouraging more bike commuting that reduces emissions and congestion, helping riders with mobility issues, and unburdening some delivery workers.
There surely will be downsides, too. Walking is the best exercise for many people, but will they keep walking when motor vehicles speed by so closely that an unexpected movement or simple mistake can result in a serious or even fatal injury?
The proper operation of people motors -- riding only when and where allowed, slowing when approaching others and keeping a safe distance from them, and maintaining enough control to always ride defensively -- is needed to keep personal mobility possible for everyone in public spaces. Since laws and enforcement don’t seem likely to ensure such careful operation, society will depend on the awareness and consideration of a wide range of empowered kids and adults.
This age of personal motorizing has just begun. Numbers and kinds of powered people on public paths are sure to increase substantially for years.
But even this worrisome vision doesn’t capture all of what looks like a dubious future. Can personal swimming motors be far off? Why not electronically enhanced tennis rackets and golf clubs? And then ultimately, battery-powered personal flight.
Many of the same arguments for unrestricted motorized personal mobility can be applied to these and who knows how many other tech assists to human abilities.
People still struggle to handle the empowerment given to them by cars and trucks. A more completely motor-assisted life will far more greatly challenge their patience and self-control.
