Our view: Thank inspired locals for NJ’s enduring tall ship

Even then, the project needed the dedication of many to stay afloat and come fully to fruition. When it did, in 1998 it was crowned the official Tall Ship of New Jersey -- and took its mission of history and nature education to schools and groups throughout the state.

This sort of grand quest seldom succeeds. Several years after the Meerwald found its sea legs, a sister schooner in the bay oyster industry -- the 73-year-old Ada C. Lore -- was acquired by the Bivalve Packing Co., which rebuilt her in Port Norris. After additional work in 2005 in Maine, the Ada C. Lore took passengers sailing and on whale watching tours. But in 2014, an Eastport, Maine, breakwater pier collapsed onto the boat. As far as we can tell, efforts to fund and perform the extensive restoration to recover from that haven’t succeeded.

With each passing year, the necessary skills and experience for historically accurate work on old wooden schooners becomes rarer, as do the materials needed. As a state historic boat, the Meerwald’s repairs are overseen by the New Jersey Historic Trust, which is collaborating with the woodworkers in Maine. The trust has allowed, for example, Alaskan yellow cedar to be used in place of the original Atlantic cedar -- now a protected tree -- for parts of the boat that are painted.

We’re delighted that the memories of the remaining baymen, their relatives and their friends, are being supplemented by the living history of the AJ Meerwald, its crew and supporters. The more urbanized and frenzied this most-crowded state gets, the more restoring is a day on the bay.