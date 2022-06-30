Our view: Surplus should have offset record jump in NJ debt

New Jersey state government apparently doesn’t have the billions in extra money to spend from collecting more taxes and getting lots of federal funds, not if it pays its bills. Turns out the state has been running up debt at a record pace, far in excess of its so-called surplus.

This was made clear in an audit of state debt and obligations for fiscal year 2021, the one before this fiscal year that will end June 30 and the most recent to be audited.

The audit delivered a shock -- total state debt increased $44 billion from the year before. In keeping with the familiar government practice of trying to bury bad news, the Murphy administration released the audit report just ahead of Memorial Day weekend, ensuring the least coverage.

New Jersey has long been one of the nation’s most indebted states. As of a year ago, it had borrowed and promised to pay a combined $248.6 billion, ensuring that its crushing burden on taxpayers continues far into the future.

Some of this debt increase is left from panicked borrowing during the pandemic by the Murphy administration and Democrats in the Legislature. They feared that shutting down the state economy would reduce their tax haul from businesses, but when the state reopened they got an offsetting windfall. They haven’t paid it all back yet.

The lion’s share of the debt went to former state workers. The audit showed a $36 billion year-over-year increase in what the state calls “other post-employment benefits.” Prominent among these are the very generous health benefits that retired New Jersey employees get in addition to their outsized pensions. Typical working families don’t get any retirement health benefit from their employers.

Some of this increase stems from unexpectedly higher cost of medical claims made by retired state workers and greater Medicare Advantage costs, according to NJ Spotlight.

Earlier last month before the release of the audit, officials appearing at budget hearings told state senators that the Murphy administration has “substantially reduced our debt load while securing real savings for taxpayers.” That prompted Republican complaints that Gov. Phil Murphy and Democrats were being less than honest about New Jersey’s fiscal condition. Sen. Michael Testa, R-Cape May, Cumberland, Atlantic, said in a letter to the chairman of the Senate Budget and Appropriations Committee, Democrat Paul Sarlo of Bergen County, that the audit “made a mockery” of the administration’s claims. Testa urged Sarlo to bring Treasurer Elizabeth Maher Muoio before the committee to explain this “gross misrepresentation of the state’s long-term debt.”

The Legislature and Murphy are required by law to agree on a budget for the next fiscal year before it starts on Friday, July 1, a deadline they’re meeting. But instead of another spending spree and increased funding for lavish pensions for those in government, they should have used much of their “extra” several billion dollars to reduce the unexpected $40 billion addition to the debt burden on taxpayers are carrying.