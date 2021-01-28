Our view: Surge in RVs will boost summer tourism at campground-rich Jersey Shore

Visitors and vacationers drive the Jersey Shore’s economy and fuel the dominant hospitality industry that serves them. The region took a beating last year when government shut businesses in response to the pandemic and people avoided travel to lessen their risk of COVID-19 illness.
In Cape May County, where tourism is an annual $6.9 billion industry, state data suggests that business declined by nearly a quarter last year. State Treasury occupancy tax collections in the county — paid by hotels, motels, bed and breakfasts and other overnight lodging — declined by 23.5% for the year through the end of October.
But through this tourism drought, the coronavirus that disrupted summer visitors also powered a trend that will give a big boost to tourism at the Jersey Shore this year.
COVID-19 dramatically increased the appeal of one form of visiting and vacationing — recreational vehicles, or RVs. Mostly towed by light trucks, sometimes self-powered, and even extending to stationary park models, campers of all kinds give people control of their living space away from home and make it easier to maintain social distancing than if staying in a hotel or multi-family rental.
For people who are working from home and children who are attending classes online, these mobile and campground-based vacation homes allow them to relocate to areas with less population pressures and more convenience. Monika Geraci, spokeswoman for the RV Industry Association, said recently that 52 million Americans worked from an RV the past eight months, and 38 million school children have learned remotely from an RV. Both numbers are expected to rise by almost 50% this year.
Last year was strong for the RV industry, and this year will be better. The association estimates units shipped increased by 4.5% last year and expects them to jump another 19.5% this year.
Ocean View Trailer Sales felt the surge, with units sold up 17% from the prior year.
The Jersey Shore is ready for the fast growing RV segment with a multitude of campground options. Cape May County hosts the most of any county in the state, with 47 campgrounds and more than 17,000 campsites that accommodate a variety of RV models, cabins and park homes.
The pandemic restricted the plans of visitors and vacationers but didn’t squelch their desires, just left them unfulfilled and building up.
The readiness for that pent-up demand to burst out can be seen in the surprisingly strong fall rebound in overnight visitors to Cape May County.
State tax data shows such visitors increased 17.3% in September from the same month the year before, and 6.5% in October.
Even the timing of the pandemic’s end and the too-slow vaccination of most of the American public looks like it will work for the Jersey Shore. As long as COVID vaccines are as widely available and administered as expected by June, the 2021 summer season should be a memorably strong rebound from last year’s unprecedented collapse.
