Our view: Sure, end North Jersey bear hunt, just keep the bears up there

They apparently are on board with his goal now. Murphy recently announced that this will be the last bear hunt in the state. He said the Fish and Game Council and the state Department of Environmental Protection will remove its current black bear policy after this year’s hunt ends and “develop a new black bear policy that promotes public safety and welfare while protecting important wildlife with a focus on non-lethal management techniques.”

A good place to start would be training the residents of bear country to make sure their garbage and outdoor pet foods can’t become easy meals for opportunistic bears.

Animal rights activists said they will try a lawsuit again, this time seeking to compel the state to change the Fish and Game Council to make it less favorable to hunters.

Some South Jersey hunters go north to bag a bear, but people in this region so far have seemed content to let their northern counterparts contest the bear hunting issue.

If the hunt ends and if the black bear population greatly increases and meets resistance, the bears could start looking for a better and less harassed life in South Jersey. A few already have scouted the region. That could be a big problem for the blueberry industry and other parts of the farming economy, especially ones dependent on pollination from bee hives.

There may be more room for bears to roam in South Jersey, but there is also more economic damage they could do. Better to prevent that than try to remedy it after the fact.