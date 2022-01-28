Our view: Support slowly erodes for keeping the beaches free in the Wildwoods

A year ago, officials in the Wildwoods were considering instituting beach fees on one of the few remaining free Atlantic Ocean beaches in New Jersey.
They didn’t do it and say it’s no longer possible in time for the coming summer. But another year has begun with more talk about beach tags and uses for the revenue they’d generate, and the paths that might lead to that money.
Free beaches in Wildwood, Wildwood Crest and North Wildwood used to be sacred to the Five Mile Beach tourism industry.
When financially struggling Wildwood held referendums on charging to use the beach in 1976 and 1981, the public rejected the idea both times. The city was going to try again in 2013, but then withdrew the referendum before a vote could be held.
The cracks in the rampart protecting the state’s biggest and freest ocean beach -- only Atlantic City and Strathmere also don’t charge visitors -- were evident a year ago. Officials of the three oceanfront Wildwoods had agreed by then that beach fees would come to all or none of the towns, would be the same all over the island, and that each municipality’s tags would be accepted in the other two.
Officials also longed for the millions from tag sales that other Jersey Shore municipalities garner annually. While state law requires the money to be spent for beach-related purposes, the ordinary budgetary magic of moving government money around could free up plenty for other purposes. Wildwood Mayor Pete Byron wants to use it to start rebuilding the city’s boardwalk, which the Legislature had voted to fully fund but Gov. Phil Murphy rejected in his tiff with rival Democrat Steve Sweeney.
Concerns over pandemic-related business struggles and the strong opposition of the Greater Wildwoods Hotel and Motel Association helped blunt the beach fees push a year ago. Wildwood Crest -- which has the island’s greatest concentration of hotels and motels -- wouldn’t support beach fees, Byron said.
Even though Cape May County tourism had a record rebound, Wildwood Crest Mayor Don Cabrera recently said it’s still not the time to start charging beach visitors. He said continuing labor shortages would make lining up beach tag workers difficult.
North Wildwood Mayor Pat Rosenello noted that beach fee revenue would be offset by a reduction in the portion of the tourism tax each municipality gets. That money from the Greater Wildwoods Tourism and Development Authority “is contingent on the towns not having beach tags,” he said.
But Rosenello also said constituents are asking for relief from the pandemic’s intensely crowded summers, and a beach fee might reduce the number of visitors.
Even Cabrera believes beach fees are inevitable, to shift the burden of beach costs from local taxpayers to strand users mostly from elsewhere. He added that businesses and visitors should get plenty of warning of the impending charges, maybe a year or two.
