Our view: Student assessments delayed, reduced after harm of school closings

Instead, the state will administer an abbreviated test in the fall, “something called Start Strong,” Murphy said. The federal Department of Education has told New Jersey it will accept the results of that brief test in lieu of the extensive Student Learning Assessment data.

The teachers union said Start Strong tests may be a lite version of the regular Every Student Succeeds Act assessment, but have the advantage of taking up just a single class period.

This will be the second straight year that children don’t receive the NJ Student Learning Assessment. Last year New Jersey canceled the standardized test due to the COVID pandemic.

The full assessment would have been invaluable in determining each student’s gaps in learning and where to direct remedial work for greatest efficiency. It would have yielded data comparable to that of years past, making clear the effect on students of school closures and online instruction.

Now families will have to wait at least two years for this information essential to supporting their children’s educational progress. For many children it will come too late or not at all.