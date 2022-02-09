Our view: Stockton giving white cedars right kind of love

Europeans settling in North America found many great resources, among them half a million acres of Atlantic white cedars. These evergreens with branches like fans thrive on wet ground, even in swamps. They’re at home there because their resinous wood is highly resistant to the rot and insects that afflict most trees.

People prize such durable wood. White cedar forests were heavily logged, and so many trees were turned into shingles that their weathered light grey became the characteristic look of coastal New England housing.

Many cedar forests were loved to death. Today, fewer than 125,000 acres remain in the U.S., and little New Jersey has an outsized share with 25,000 acres, according to the state Department of Environmental Protection.

Many of those acres are in smaller stands, often in swamps, that weren’t as economical to harvest. There is at least one small, lovely white cedar swamp in Belleplain State Forest, and others scattered throughout the Pine Barrens.

“They are quiet, sublime and magnificent,” Carleton Montgomery, executive director of the Pinelands Preservation Alliance, said recently. They are also favorites of birds, particularly flycatchers and other insect eaters.

The DEP last year embarked upon a program to restore 10,000 acres of precious Atlantic white cedars -- the largest such effort ever in the U.S. For a decade, invasive species will be removed from cedar habitat to allow them to rebound. And in other locations, white cedar seedlings will be planted -- especially in suitable ground beyond the reach of saltwater intrusion expected from rising seas.

The $20 million to fund the program will come from court settlements with manufacturers and distributors of MTBE, a now-banned gasoline additive that tends to leak and contaminate groundwater.

The DEP said it expected to start work the second half of this year, beginning in Wharton State Forest.

But Stockton University recently got the program off to a fast start, clearing a wetlands section of its Pomona campus and replanting it with 2,500 cedar seedlings grown at Pinelands Nursery and provided by NJ Audubon.

Matthew Olsen, assistant professor of environmental science, coordinated the replanting, with the help of Kyle Caccamesi, a senior environmental science major.

The team also used fallen trees to create a protective barrier around the new seedlings, which deer like to eat. Fencing is also a possibility.

That’s the right kind of love for one of America’s most useful and beautiful native trees.