Our view: Still raining money on the favored in A.C., NJ

In this century, every time a calamity with an economic aspect befalls the American people, their representatives in government feel entitled to borrow and spend like there’s no tomorrow. Never waste a crisis, said White House Chief of Staff Rahm Emanuel after financial banks sank the economy in 2009.

The excuse is that it’s better to stimulate the crashed economy now and suffer the depressing consequences of irresponsible borrowing later. That never works for a family, yet people want to believe it will work for a nation.

Public support for reckless spending is purchased by cutting checks for a portion of the borrowed money and mailing them to nearly everyone.

With the pandemic and the mortal terror it occasioned, the self-indulgent payments soared to previously unimaginable levels, despite the likelihood that the harms to the economy would not be lasting and were mostly self-inflicted. The nation rapidly added many trillions to its debt, quickly exceeding the amount of its annual gross domestic product for the first time. The U.S. is now among the world’s most indebted nations, owing 130% of its GDP.

The harmful excess of stimulus led to an overheated economy, requiring the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates to cool it down. Yet government officials are still raining money on the public — but only favored constituencies now.

One is Atlantic City taxpayers. In the rest of Atlantic County, like everywhere else in New Jersey, there are plenty of taxpayers struggling under a state economy hobbled by too much government spending and regulation. But only those in Atlantic City this month are getting yet another government check for $500, ostensibly pandemic aid.

The so-called tax refunds paid with federal American Rescue Plan money coming down from the state smell like a political handout.

Mayor Marty Small Sr. in August announced city employees and taxpayers would soon get COVID bonus payments. But the state delayed the plan until it could figure out how to meet the minimum requirements for it to be considered pandemic aid. You can’t have the money shower look like it’s falling on just anybody in the city.

By year’s end city employees got their money. Those who had reported for work during the pandemic -- which was the majority of the employees -- qualified. About 85% got the maximum of $3,500 each. Many other people in Atlantic County who also went to work during the pandemic, including essential workers, won’t be getting such a bonus.

Now it’s the turn of city property owners who have kept paying their property taxes even during the pandemic. This month, they’re getting forms to mail back to claim their $500.

On those forms they’ll have to indicate the pandemic hardship they’ve endured that would justify their personal windfall of public money. They could check off that they have low to moderate income, that they faced some unemployment or other income reduction, or even that they felt some food insecurity or physical or behavioral health complaints. And if that doesn’t do it, there’s an “other” box to check for whatever else might qualify.

Gov. Phil Murphy created a program to give immigrants in the state illegally and other day workers $2,000 each if they filled out similar forms. At least these people presumably didn’t get the main pandemic checks that went to citizens. But after Murphy’s reelection, when fewer than 10,000 had sought and qualified for a share of the $40 million available, the state put $34 million of it back in the general budget. After howls of protest from immigrant interest groups, funding for the program was restored and efforts to distribute the money were redoubled.

We’re in favor of government returning money to taxpayers. Better still would be taking less from them to begin with.

This method of laundering handouts to favored constituencies is wrong. If the state wants to give money to people in one city or those in the state illegally, elected officials should propose that in the Legislature, debate it and then vote on it.

Representative democracy is meant to ensure transparency and legitimacy in the decision-making process. If it isn’t being done even in the distribution of the public’s resources, no wonder political stability and confidence in government have diminished.