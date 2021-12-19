Our view: Still far too early for NJ abortion bill

New Jersey Right to Life has stepped up its campaign against the N.J. Reproductive Freedom Act, describing as “radical” and “extreme” several pro-choice features of it. These include declaring that a “fetus shall not have independent rights under the laws of this state,” clearing the way for abortions anytime in a pregnancy; requiring all health insurers to cover abortions and year-long supplies of contraceptives without copays; and guaranteeing abortion and reproductive rights to residents and “those who come to this state.”

If and when the conditions under which abortion will be legal comes before the people of New Jersey and their elected representatives, there are sure to be high levels of engagement across broad spectrums not just of politics, but religion, health care, philosophy and many other specialties. Ideally, state leaders would oversee a lengthy, informative and inclusive consideration of the issue, one arriving at legislation that fairly balances the views of the majority and minorities on as many particulars as possible. This being New Jersey, however, don’t be surprised if most effort goes toward securing a partisan victory.