Our view: Still far too early for NJ abortion bill

New Jersey legislators have shown good restraint in proceeding cautiously and patiently on a bill to codify the right to abortion. Since a couple of abortion cases reached the U.S. Supreme Court this year, raising the possibility that the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision asserting a right to abortion might be revisited, pro-choice partisans have pressed the state to enact a replacement just in case.
The New Jersey Reproductive Freedom Act was proposed in October 2020, when changes at the federal level seemed more theoretical. About a dozen other states have enacted their own laws protecting abortion rights and access currently guaranteed at the federal level, while others have restricted abortions within the framework of that guarantee. The restrictions of two states are now before the Supreme Court.
As court action became more likely in June, we urged legislators not to act unless a change at the federal level gives the states more authority over abortion. We welcomed making the issue part of the gubernatorial campaign, so voters would know where candidates stand should the responsibility come to New Jersey. Gov. Phil Murphy made support for the Reproductive Freedom Act’s expansive support for abortion rights and access part of his campaign, while opponent Jack Ciattarelli opposed it as too expansive.
Since the close election, partisans on both sides of the issue have been engaged. Planned Parenthood and other supporters N.J. bill have demanded a hearing on it, pushing to get it enacted during the lame-duck session before the winning newcomers from the November election join the Legislature in January.
New Jersey Right to Life has stepped up its campaign against the N.J. Reproductive Freedom Act, describing as “radical” and “extreme” several pro-choice features of it. These include declaring that a “fetus shall not have independent rights under the laws of this state,” clearing the way for abortions anytime in a pregnancy; requiring all health insurers to cover abortions and year-long supplies of contraceptives without copays; and guaranteeing abortion and reproductive rights to residents and “those who come to this state.”
If and when the conditions under which abortion will be legal comes before the people of New Jersey and their elected representatives, there are sure to be high levels of engagement across broad spectrums not just of politics, but religion, health care, philosophy and many other specialties. Ideally, state leaders would oversee a lengthy, informative and inclusive consideration of the issue, one arriving at legislation that fairly balances the views of the majority and minorities on as many particulars as possible. This being New Jersey, however, don’t be surprised if most effort goes toward securing a partisan victory.
Besides not needing to act now, legislators have another good reason for not doings so. Whatever the U.S. Supreme Court decides, it is likely to alter the scope of what is within state powers to deal with abortion. Without knowing the details of such a change, there is no way to ensure a New Jersey reproductive rights act will make the best of that change or even be legal.
