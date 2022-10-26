Our view: State must lead response to deadly pop-up parties

The administration of Gov. Phil Murphy had plenty of warning that a comprehensive plan was needed to counter the threat to civil order of pop-up parties. These are gatherings of hundreds to thousands of people, often teens and young adults, organized on social media.

Last year, when pop-up parties at state wildlife properties put lives and habitat at risk, the administration’s Department of Environmental Protection simply shut off public access. This year it again closed several state Wildlife Management Areas with lakes to all users after that had drawn hundreds for pop-up parties. But shore municipalities can’t just close.

Then in May this year, a pop-up party drew 5,000 people to the Long Branch beachfront, leading to numerous fights and the vandalizing of a police car. Point Pleasant Beach experienced several such parties.

Promoters had advertised them online, encouraging attendees to bring liquor and marijuana, and promising public boxing matches. The municipalities asked the courts to block promoters from hosting such an event without a permit from the city, and sought financial damages. Judges in Monmouth and Ocean counties ruled in their favor and prohibited the parties unless permitted. But online activities suggested plans were being made for other locations.

Far more benign gatherings spurred by social media returned to Jersey Shore beaches, boardwalks and promenades in the summer. We praised towns and their police -- Ocean City in particular -- for their measured responses that kept order while allowing teens to socialize peacefully in the family resorts. We urged the administration and the Legislature, however, to undo their restriction on underage enforcement of alcohol and marijuana laws. Municipalities have complained that makes it hard for police to prevent problems, maintain safety and help kids.

After seeing the near-riots from pop-up parties in his district, Sen. Robert Singer, R-Monmouth, Ocean, in June urged the Murphy administration to heed the warnings from shore community leaders and get to work on a plan to ensure public safety in the social media age.

“People were jumping on cars, fighting, and openly smoking pot and drinking in public. The local police had an extremely difficult time trying to restore order,” Singer said. “Most shore towns looked at what happened in Long Branch and are hoping they’re not next, but hope isn’t a plan. That’s why they’re looking for help and guidance from the Murphy administration.”

Summer came and went without help or guidance from the administration, and shore towns managed to maintain calm in the face of the dual challenges of social-media crowds and Democratic restrictions on law enforcement. Until the last weekend in September, when hundreds, maybe thousands, descended on Wildwood and nearby communities for a pop-up car rally.

Despite a large emergency response by multiple law enforcement departments in Cape May County to counter the chaos, the reckless and lawless actions of rally participants killed two people and injured others. Coordinated investigations that are ongoing have resulted in serious charges against several people so far.

Soon after the pop-up rally, Middle Township Mayor Tim Donohue, Cape May County Commissioner Leonard Desiderio and Martin Pagliughi, the director of the county Office of Emergency Management, called for a regional task force to investigate the events leading up to the weekend.

Wildwood officials said they would triple fines for holding unsanctioned and unpermitted rallies, if they could get state legislators to amend state statutes to allow it.

State Sen. Michael Testa, R-Cape May, Cumberland, Atlantic, renewed Singer’s call for Gov. Murphy to work with legislators and local officials to develop a comprehensive plan to help towns respond to massive pop-up parties. “There aren’t many small towns that can maintain public safety and effectively protect their communities when thousands of rowdy people suddenly show up with little or no warning,” Testa said.

Jersey Shore mayors and police chiefs have clamored the past year for help addressing the risks to safety, public order and the tourism economy posed by pop-up parties -- in vain. Now two people are dead, the world has been shown Wildwood in chaos it was powerless to prevent, and local governments deprived of traditional tools for keeping the peace have had to make costly efforts to prevent the tragedy from becoming much worse.

The Murphy administration must lead the effort to develop an appropriate response to the range of pop-up parties, perhaps as Singer suggested by creating a task force to start the work. If the new year arrives and Murphy still hasn’t acted, the Legislature must make it a priority to ensure preparations are in place by next summer.

The Jersey Shore can’t afford a continuing leadership vacuum leaving it wide open to the dangerous schemes of pop-up-party planners on social media.