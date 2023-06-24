Elected officials and police at the Jersey Shore for two years have sought state help keeping order after New Jersey blocked effective enforcement of laws against minors drinking and using marijuana. Gov. Phil Murphy and leaders of the Legislature have refused to reconsider their de facto decriminalization of underage marijuana and alcohol use. Disorder is spreading, youngsters are at risk, and tragic harm to kids and the crucial tourism season looks too possible.

With summer starting, the leaders of fabulously successful and well-run Ocean City recently made a calm, strong case for help amending the laws that are contributing to growing teen-fueled disorder at the shore.

City Police Chief Jay Prettyman said the state ban on searching juveniles who seem to have alcohol and on doing more than warning those under 18 found with alcohol or marijuana has essentially legalized underage drinking and cannabis use.

N.J. PBA President Pat Colligan has advised law enforcement not to approach minors for suspected alcohol or marijuana possession, since officers can be charged with a career-ending deprivation of rights if they violate the cannabis legalization law to investigate potential underage use or possession.

Teens have learned they can get high and drunk with impunity. Ocean City officers responded to 999 incidents of misbehaving young people over Memorial Day weekend. Eight minors were taken to the hospital after drinking themselves unconscious.

Mayor Jay Gillian could hardly have been more considerate in his plea for help from state officials, acknowledging their good intent and refusing to blame them. But the danger can no longer be ignored. “The behavior of many of these young people poses a serious threat not only to their own health and safety but to the future of Ocean City as America’s Greatest Family Resort,” he said.

A few legislators proposed a response, but a committee removed a provision that would have allowed cops to search teens seen possessing alcoholic beverages. That left just an ineffective fine for people under 21 consuming alcohol in public – and they still couldn’t be approached.

State Sen. Michael Testa, R-Cape May, Cumberland, Atlantic, has sponsored more effective bills, including one that would remove the potential of criminal liability for a police officer investigating underage possession of alcohol or marijuana unless civil rights are violated.

After last year’s rash of popup parties quickly drawing crowds through social media, including one in Wildwood that resulted in two deaths, such reforms are urgent. “There aren’t many small towns that can maintain public safety and effectively protect their communities when thousands of rowdy people suddenly show up with little or no warning,” Testa said.

We understand the desire of Murphy and legislative leaders to prevent their marijuana legalization, which inevitably has increased underage use, from saddling kids with criminal records. But the answer isn’t effectively sanctioning big drinking and pot parties by youngsters.

Last fall, Atlantic County’s Republican state legislators -- Sen. Vince Polistina, Assemblywoman Claire Swift and Assemblyman Don Guardian -- introduced a bill to give police clear rules on how they can interact with minors in possession of alcohol or cannabis. Police could temporarily detain juveniles who unlawfully purchase or possess alcoholic beverages or cannabis, give them a written warning and notify their parents or guardians. Police would be required to seize from those under age 21 any alcohol or marijuana in their possession. They would not be subject to arrest, and no criminal record would result.

This or some similar reform must happen soon. Now that the Jersey Shore is entering into the heart of the summer season, each weekend brings a new risk that stopping police from helping keep kids safe will end in an avoidable tragedy.