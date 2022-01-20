Our view: State must ensure Pleasantville kids get the education they need, deserve and is required by law

Years come, years go, things stay the same with the Pleasantville Board of Education. Meetings are occasions for bitter infighting over power, control and who will be given the contracts and money it has to dispense.

A new school board president greeted the year at its first meeting. Jerome Page vowed to reinstate order and proper procedures.

Instead, as usual, there were emotional arguments, these over filling professional positions needed by the district — board solicitor, labor attorney and superintendent. Residents and parents were shouting, board members were distraught. An executive session took the dispute out of the public’s view.

When the board returned, it could barely function. Some members had left. Page ignored a motion to reinstate the suspended superintendent. He motioned to adjourn, got up and left with some other board members — without giving parents and residents a chance to speak after waiting more than two hours.

Acting Superintendent Karin Farkas apologized, saying, “This is not what I envisioned to happen for tonight, or probably anyone, for what we had hoped.” We don’t know why not, since things just like this have happened routinely for years with the Pleasantville school board.