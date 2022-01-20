Our view: State must ensure Pleasantville kids get the education they need, deserve and is required by law

Years come, years go, things stay the same with the Pleasantville Board of Education. Meetings are occasions for bitter infighting over power, control and who will be given the contracts and money it has to dispense.
A new school board president greeted the year at its first meeting. Jerome Page vowed to reinstate order and proper procedures.
Instead, as usual, there were emotional arguments, these over filling professional positions needed by the district — board solicitor, labor attorney and superintendent. Residents and parents were shouting, board members were distraught. An executive session took the dispute out of the public’s view.
When the board returned, it could barely function. Some members had left. Page ignored a motion to reinstate the suspended superintendent. He motioned to adjourn, got up and left with some other board members — without giving parents and residents a chance to speak after waiting more than two hours.
Acting Superintendent Karin Farkas apologized, saying, “This is not what I envisioned to happen for tonight, or probably anyone, for what we had hoped.” We don’t know why not, since things just like this have happened routinely for years with the Pleasantville school board.
In a period of 13 years, Pleasantville has had 14 superintendents. The district had a state monitor of its finances in place from 2007 until last year, with two monitors for some of that time.
The state Department of Education apparently saw enough improvement to end its onsite financial monitoring. But what about the kids, their education and safety?
A day before the latest dysfunctional board meeting, about 100 people attended a two-hour virtual town hall that included discussion of school district issues. Parents and residents have asked school officials about educational outcomes, academic resources and outbreaks of violence that injure and traumatize students.
The district has plenty of resources. Its spending per student is among the highest in the state — substantially higher than in neighboring Northfield and Linwood. The problem is that too little of the attention and spending are focused on educating pupils.
This is against the law, one unenforced by the New Jersey Department of Education. State government and courts enthusiastically compel municipalities to fulfill a requirement for affordable housing they’ve managed to find in the law. But what about the requirement that each student in the state receive a thorough and efficient education that is explicitly stated in the New Jersey Constitution?
Sure, it would be a tough and politically risky job for New Jersey to make sure Pleasantville kids get the educational opportunities they need, deserve and are entitled to by law. But if the state doesn’t do it, who will? The belief that Pleasantville can and will do the job ceased to be credible long ago.
Perhaps the state rescue of nearly bankrupt Atlantic City provides a model for one approach. New Jersey has taken over school districts before, but that seems anathema to officials these days. Fine, try something short of that then.
But the state must do something. Letting the endless chaos and incompetence continue puts an enduring hurt on the children.
