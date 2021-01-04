Our view: Stars are aligned to help make 2021 a great year for Atlantic City

Last year began with Gov. Phil Murphy praising the state’s “collaborative and cooperative approach to turning Atlantic City around” during his State of the Union address.

As the year went on, the city had good news and support from numerous public and private sources. Never have so many forces been lined up in support of Atlantic City’s government, businesses and residents.

Major projects were delayed by the coronavirus pandemic, but stayed on track.

The governor, Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver, Senate President Steve Sweeney and many local officials celebrated the groundbreaking for Phase II of Stockton University’s city campus residential dormitory expansion. The $64 million project is scheduled to be completed by 2023.

The Casino Reinvestment Development Authority approved plans for a three-story, 70,000-square-foot AtlantiCare Medical Arts Pavilion in the city. The $38 million project, with $15 million coming from the CRDA, aims to improve health metrics in the city.