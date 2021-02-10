Our view: Standard tests needed to help students hurt by school closings

The extent of the learning loss must be accurately gauged for students individually in order to design and create the remedial programs to ensure that they recover from the unnecessary calamity of school closures.

That’s exactly what the federally mandated annual standardized tests do. Educational experts have asserted for years that their highest value is in detailing each student’s strengths and weaknesses in math and language arts. That enables parents and teachers to give students instruction and help precisely where it’s most effective.

But after closing many schools and putting their students far behind, teachers and administrators now seem nearly in a panic to stop this year’s tests under the federal Every Student Succeeds Act. Last spring, schools were given a waiver from the tests so they could focus on adapting to the then-new pandemic.

At the end of January, the New Jersey Department of Education told school districts it was proceeding with the tests.

That prompted heavy lobbying by the New Jersey Education Association and the state superintendents association to get Gov. Phil Murphy to seek another waiver to block the tests.