Our view: Stakeholder report sets Atlantic City compass on pandemic recovery

Johnson’s report envisioned a much-improved city supported by seven pillars. These included rebuilding the strength of the casinos, boosting job opportunities, improving public safety and its perception, addressing disparities in the health of residents, better planning and developing of the city, making the needs of youth central to restoration efforts and creating an effective and durable city government.

The Restart and Recovery Working Group report recommends efforts to improve maternal and infant health, a key need identified soon after the state takeover. These include early pregnancy outreach and remote monitoring of care in high-risk pregnancies.

The city’s community policing initiative should be expanded. Housing for homeless families and individuals should be established. The redesign and repurposing of Atlantic Avenue should be continued. The multiple layers of permits and approvals required for businesses and projects should be coordinated and streamlined.

More recreation programs should be created for city youth and more sports facilities provided. The Atlantic City Jobs Council should be reconvened to assess employer needs and help people get that work.