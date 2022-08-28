Our view: Spirit likes a fright, but is a comfort to this area

Never mind Christmas in July -- make it Halloween!

That’s a bit frightful for most people. Nearly half those in a YouGov survey said it was acceptable to start putting up Halloween décor as of Oct. 1. Just 5% said it was OK before Labor Day.

A couple thousand people, though, had good reason to get a head start on the spooky season in South Jersey at the end of July. Spirit Halloween, the largest Halloween retailer in the country, was opening its flagship store in Egg Harbor Township with a festive celebration.

Fans came from across the Northeast for the party. Some camped out for days to be among the first to enter the store, in Harbor Square down the Black Horse Pike from Spirit Halloween corporate headquarters. They were greeted by some of Spirit’s scariest characters, including Mr. Punchy the clown, Buzzsaw, the Possessed Pumpkin and Lord Raven.

Once in, many headed for the new Halloween animatronics, while parents and their kids walked through spooky tunnels and checked out trends in costumes.

A special attraction this year and an addition to the holiday’s playful scares was a new feature film, “Spirit Halloween: The Movie,” starring Rachel Leigh Cook and Christopher Lloyd. It tells the story of kids who on a dare get locked in a Halloween store overnight and have a haunting experience. The child actors greeted fans and signed posters, and got to see the trailer for the movie, whose debut was part of the festivities.

Spirit Halloween has become synonymous with the holiday, a strong brand that has contributed to growth in popularity, engagement and spending. According to the National Retail Federation, Americans spent more than $10 billion on Halloween in 2021, more than $2 billion more than 2020. Another increase is expected this year.

Credit Spirit’s success to its parent company, Spencer Gifts, a famous retailer of gifts and novelties with stores in the U.S., Canada and United Kingdom, and a South Jersey business icon that will soon reach its 75th anniversary by our reckoning.

Having Spirit has contributed to this region’s fondness for Halloween parties, decorations, parades, costumes and celebrations of the holiday of all kinds.

It and its parent company have for decades quietly been part of the much-sought diversification of the region’s tourism-dominated economy. Although we enjoy a good fright, we take comfort having this strong, well-known company here at the shore.