The traditional two-month fall election season beginning after Labor Day started early with an explosive bang last week. Bloomberg News reported that the Biden administration proposed creating makeshift housing at 11 sites surrounding New York City to relocate more than 60,000 of its undocumented immigrants.

As everyone on the East Coast must know by now, among them was one destination not even in New York State -- South Jersey’s own Atlantic City International Airport.

The plan ignited a broad firestorm of opposition and criticism, even among Democrats whose party had proposed it. The ensuing several days of political theater has been entertaining or painful, depending on one’s perspective. After the laughing and crying end and New Jersey voters have elected a new Legislature, a serious escalation looms in the partisan war over massive immigration.

The relocation plan was spelled out in a U.S. Department of Homeland Security letter to New York’s mayor. The city has been sheltering about 100,000 immigrants for 18 months in what amount to urban camps -- temporary tent compounds at city and state facilities, and in office buildings and hotels.

In addition to Atlantic City International Airport, other proposed relocation sites include an Army Reserve Center on Staten Island, an IRS building in Long Island City, and several airports around New York State -- including one near the Canadian border.

Democratic New York Gov. Kathy Hochul had rejected the plan before it was made public. “We cannot and will not force other parts of our state to shelter migrants, nor are we going to be asking these migrants to move to other parts of the state against their will,” she said a week before the Bloomberg story.

Asked about the plan by Bloomberg, an attorney at Legal Aid said relocated migrants likely wouldn’t have access work and would be far from legal services and access to medical care.

Dozens of South Jersey Republicans pounced on the plan when news of it reached them. “We immediately said hell no,” said state Sen. Vince Polistina, speaking for many Atlantic County officials.

Among seemingly countless arguments against it were that the region isn’t equipped to house immigrants at the airport or provide the social services they’d need. Then there’s the cost, which New York has estimated at $4 billion a year.

“New Jersey should not be in the business of cleaning up Biden’s humanitarian crisis,” said state Sen. Michael Testa, R-Cape May, Cumberland, Atlantic.

The region’s congressman, Rep. Jeff Van Drew, called attention to the security risk of putting so many undocumented immigrants at the airport and its federal property there, the Federal Aviation Administration’s William J. Hughes Technical Center. “Those 60,000 people that they talk about, I guarantee you -- I will put my name upon it -- that there will be individuals who are criminals,” Van Drew said.

Atlantic County Democrats, led by the party’s mayors, were nearly as quick with their opposition.

“What you see here is people crossing party lines and putting the greater good above the party,” said Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr. as he stood in joint opposition with the other local officials at an airport news conference.

Senior Democrats, though, were mild in their response to the plan and even welcomed it.

Gov. Phil Murphy, a party ally of President Biden, suggested the chance of it happening was small. Murphy said he doubted immigrants would be relocated to Atlantic City Airport or anywhere else in the state because that would take “an enormous amount of federal support, resources that go beyond anything we can afford.” Even his merely questioning how it could be done brought criticism from the immigrant advocate groups that strongly support Murphy. Some prominent Democratic legislators said the governor should welcome the relocations.

Democratic opposition is unconvincing and appears to be motivated by a wish to avoid losses in November’s legislative elections.

The political parties have declined many opportunities to agree on a reasonable immigration policy that most Americans would support, preferring to exploit the issue for partisan purposes. The years-long flood of immigrants has burdened border states, which then channeled some of that burden to other states and cities, such as New York. The Biden administration proposal looks like the first step in sending the burden of millions of undocumented immigrants to places of its choice outside of metropolitan Democratic strongholds.

How soon this escalation is implemented may depend, not so much on the New Jersey election this fall, but on the national election next year. We hope a serious effort at immigration reform is made and succeeds before then.