Our view: South Jersey helped launch the modern conservative movement

After the recent election, Gov. Phil Murphy said there was a “blue wave” across New Jersey bringing victory to Democrats — except in South Jersey’s 2nd Congressional District.

“I did expect Amy Kennedy to win her race against Jeff Van Drew,” Murphy told the Philadelphia Inquirer. “It’s the most conservative district in the state, so I guess I shouldn’t be shocked.”

The governor may not realize the depth of conservatism in South Jersey, which started achieving national influence before Murphy was born.

Chief among the group of populist, right-wing radio broadcasters who brought conservative ideas to the nation starting in the 1950s was the Rev. Carl McIntire. He grew up in Oklahoma watching his missionary grandparents minister to American Indians who survived the infamous Trail of Tears forced migration.

McIntire’s first house of worship was the Chelsea Presbyterian Church in Atlantic City, where he preached from 1931 to 1933. He also gave sermons on the Boardwalk and pioneered a new ministerial outreach on radio.

After the 1962 storm, McIntire moved his operations to Cape May, and soon his “Twentieth Century Reformation Hour” was broadcast on 150 stations across America to 20 million listeners.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}