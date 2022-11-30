Our view: South Jersey broadband needs state help with federal funding

State government has long neglected South Jersey, whose smaller population and lower household incomes ensure fewer votes and less support for seekers of statewide offices such as governor and U.S. senator. The Legislature is controlled by the more numerous lawmakers of the north, who answer to no one in the south.

No surprise, then, that when high-speed internet started reaching South Jersey almost 25 years ago, its deployment also was biased against many living in the region. Companies couldn’t make as much or any money installing long cables to reach the fewer customers in its rural areas. And even where access was available, some couldn’t afford to connect.

Improvements in technology have helped. Cable TV’s coaxial cable now also can provide reliable and fast broadband. 5G wireless for mobile phones is starting to offer a broadband alternative. But many South Jersey residents still don’t have access or still lack the money or know-how to become regular broadband users.

The ReConnect Loan and Grant Program announced last month is the latest broadband funding program to provide no help to South Jersey residents. Under it, the U.S. Department of Agriculture is making available $759 million in grants and loans in 24 states so high-speed internet access can be provided in rural communities that lack it. New Jersey is not among them.

Farmland-rich South Jersey has rural communities lacking broadband, but the rest of the state is in the most densely populated zone in the nation, as well having among the highest incomes.

BroadBandNow’s annual rankings put New Jersey overall fourth in the nation for internet coverage, speed and availability. But there is a wide disparity in broadband in the state, with Cumberland, Cape May and Atlantic counties ranking among the worst regions for having fast (100 megabytes per second) internet coverage.

Other states with great geographic differences in broadband, including California and North Carolina, managed to get lined up to receive the USDA funds to upgrade internet for their rural residents. We’d have thought that with Democratic state and federal administrations, New Jersey would have been among them.

When Jeff Van Drew was one of those officials, as a state senator, he pressed the N.J. Board of Public Utilities and phone and internet providers to improve service in the region. His goal was to get fiber-optic service throughout South Jersey, but with his limited clout he had to settle for fiber-optic broadband for Weymouth Township and Estell Manor.

As a congressman, Rep. Van Drew is still pushing for broadband to reach South Jersey’s less-connected areas. This year he helped secure $3.75 million for broadband for Salem and Cumberland counties. He’s working with officials in both counties on grants from the National Telecommunications and Information Administration for 150 miles of broadband infrastructure.

Van Drew also has sponsored the Local Telecom Expansion Act of 2021 to have the Federal Communications Commission make grants to states for expanded internet access. He hopes to get it passed by the new Republican House.

Affordability contributes to 10.5% of New Jersey households not having an internet subscription. BroadBandNow data suggests 35% of those making less than $20,000 per year have no internet.

In the spring, Atlantic City was one of five communities in the country receiving a grant from a coalition of partners aimed at “improving the speed, affordability and overall access to the internet” in underserved communities.

Several years ago we thought that advancing technology and broadband competition would have settled these issues for most in South Jersey who want fast internet. They might still, but 5G wireless is rolling out slowly and few have a broadband alternative to Comcast.

Perhaps the Biden administration could use a more effective push from the Murphy administration and Senators Cory Booker and Bob Menendez to include South Jersey’s rural residents in federal broadband programs.