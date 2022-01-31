Our view: South Jersey animal disease threat shows critical need for Rowan veterinary school

For most people, veterinarians are the physicians for their dogs and cats. Vet services for pets being readily available in New Jersey, a new veterinary school in South Jersey probably looks to them like uneventful business/labor market news.

For a growing number of people in South Jersey who raise food animals, however, the announcement that Rowan University would create the state’s first School of Veterinary Medicine offers hope and relief that help is finally on the way.

Their need for more veterinarians is critical, according to the N.J. Department of Agriculture, Division of Animal Health (DAH). The situation in South Jersey is so bad, says the division, that “the potential for animal disease outbreaks is high.”

The U.S. shortage of veterinarians is felt practically everywhere -- in 46 states, including New Jersey. Partly that’s from a general trend of veterinarians choosing pet care jobs with better pay and working conditions than large animal care.