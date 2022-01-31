Our view: South Jersey animal disease threat shows critical need for Rowan veterinary school

For most people, veterinarians are the physicians for their dogs and cats. Vet services for pets being readily available in New Jersey, a new veterinary school in South Jersey probably looks to them like uneventful business/labor market news.
For a growing number of people in South Jersey who raise food animals, however, the announcement that Rowan University would create the state’s first School of Veterinary Medicine offers hope and relief that help is finally on the way.
Their need for more veterinarians is critical, according to the N.J. Department of Agriculture, Division of Animal Health (DAH). The situation in South Jersey is so bad, says the division, that “the potential for animal disease outbreaks is high.”
The U.S. shortage of veterinarians is felt practically everywhere -- in 46 states, including New Jersey. Partly that’s from a general trend of veterinarians choosing pet care jobs with better pay and working conditions than large animal care.
In this state, the nation’s most urbanized, there currently are two critical shortages in effect, says the Division of Animal Health. One is for public practice veterinarians to work statewide in food safety, public health and epidemiology. “The DAH has hired and lost several veterinarians for this position over the past years. There has been a stronger demand for livestock veterinarians as the majority go into small animal practice (80%). They leave for better-paying positions as the cost of living in N.J. is high.”
The other is a critical shortage in Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester and Salem counties for private veterinarians in “rural area food animal medicine.”
Here retiring veterinarians for food animal clients aren’t being replaced. “It is difficult to attract a new food animal veterinarian to the region due to veterinary school debt and a perceived lack of ability to establish enough income in this area,” the division says. At the same time, “there is an increasing desire of many small homesteads to raise their own food animals” -- particularly dairy cattle, poultry and small ruminants such as sheep and goats.
South Jersey’s increasing and unmet need for food animal veterinarians “has direct implications on the safety of the food supply; animal, human and environmental health; and the immediate community and the state, region, and nation,” DAH says.
The state’s critical veterinarian shortage areas qualify for the federal Veterinary Medicine Loan Repayment Program. That pays up to $25,000 each year towards educational loans of eligible veterinarians who agree to serve in the veterinarian shortage situation for a period of three years.
The Rowan University School of Veterinary Medicine is expected to open in fall 2025 in the Sewell section of Mantua Township. Its graduates should help address the critical need for food animal vet services, and also the expected shortage of 15,000 veterinarians nationwide in the next two decades.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.