When Cape May officials a year ago proposed recreating arches over its beachfront Promenade, we thought it was just a question of aesthetics. Some would like the look of them, some wouldn’t. There’s a little more to it.

The project looked very positive from the start. The arches are updated and improved versions of what graced the walkway more than a century ago. They have been designed by an architect who is a member of the Victorian tourist destination’s vital Historic Preservation Commission. And the cost of recreating them is being covered by the Fund for Cape May, a private nonprofit that helps the city with projects (and spares its taxpayers). Most towns can only dream of being gifted such a public improvement.

For months people looked at renderings of the new arches, trying to imagine them in place or critiquing them. Last month Cape May dedicated the first six arches, installed at 150-foot intervals along the Promenade from Gurney Street to Decatur Street. Their function beyond ornamentation is now apparent and makes clear why sensitive, stylish old-timers originally created them.

The arches supply some of the qualities found in the Jersey Shore’s boardwalks. A promenade with arches becomes distinctive, no longer just a boring paved road. Perspective is enhanced enough to immediately give one a sense of distance. The distance to a destination three arches away, for example, is readily understood. And the view through the center of the arches is reminiscent of vanishing points that deepened many Renaissance artworks.

People need to feel oriented in their immediate environment to be at ease. Besides providing perceptual cues, the arches define the comfortable and safe space for walkers.

As Mayor Zachary Mullock has pointed out, the arches are replacing unsightly power lines, utility poles and light fixtures. With lights placed on the curved underside of the span, the illumination is directed downward, the ideal for limiting light pollution. Hotel owner/operator Curtis Bashaw, a driving force behind the Fund for Cape May, said the new arches provide lighting for pedestrians in a more attractive way. “It’s just a completely different image.”

With these qualities, the arched Promenade unifies and signifies the business-intensive section of Beach Avenue. That helps visitors navigate and increases foot traffic to businesses. And that shows why arches aren’t desirable on another part of the Promenade.

The second of three intended phases will fill out the business section, with 10 more arches from near Convention Hall to the Beach Patrol headquarters at Grant Street. The third phase, however, would place arches where the Promenade is faced by classic guest houses and residences, up to Madison Avenue.

There, where the foot traffic is lighter and the commerce less intense, the arches would be less helpful -- and would alter an oceanfront neighborhood appearance little changed in 75 years.

Happily, public and official opinion already is trending in the direction of finishing the second set of arches in the more commercial part of the Promenade and skipping the third.

We think visitors will quickly embrace the results, and most residents will come to see the value in the selectively used arches.