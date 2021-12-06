Our view: Sober drivers campaign needed more than ever

This fall’s 10th annual John R. Elliott HERO Walk & 5K Run, held in Ocean City, reminded us that the great work of this local sober driving organization continues strong.
We’ve praised the HERO Campaign throughout its existence. Born of a terrible tragedy in 2000 -- the death of the young Navy ensign hit by a drunken driver -- the campaign has grown into a powerful advocate for giving those who have been drinking an alternative to driving.
The campaign’s good work is needed more these days, as the pandemic and responses to it have increased alcohol consumption and the highway carnage it causes. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, fatal crashes involving alcohol were up 9% in 2020 compared to 2019, even though miles traveled by vehicles fell by 13%. In the decade following the birth of the HERO Campaign (herocampaign.org), the share of drivers in fatal crashes who had consumed alcohol had fallen from 36% to 31%.
We were delighted when the campaign extended the reach of its message from the highways to the waterways in 2013, sponsoring Ocean City’s Night in Venice to encourage those drinking on boats to have a designated helmsman to ensure safe operation of the vessel.
The HERO Walk and Run showed again the widespread adoption of the campaign’s message and methods.
The 400 attending saw banners at the start bearing photos of victims of drunken driving accidents. Bill Elliot, chairman and CEO of the campaign and John’s father, said, “We want this to be a reminder to everyone that we don’t want to keep adding faces to these banners.”
Police throughout South Jersey have been especially supportive of the campaign and were a presence at the event. Officers from several municipalities showed their patrol cars specially wrapped to promote the HERO campaign in their towns.
James Sarkos, officer-in-charge for the Atlantic City Police Department, said the city is “all about having a good time and enjoying yourself, but we can’t stress enough how important it is to do it safely” by having a designated driver. He praised the campaign in particular for providing vouchers to local bars that can be redeemed for a free Uber ride covered by the HERO organization.
The campaign has reached as far as Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, where the New England Patriots play. There since 2009 it has signed up 12,000 fans a year to pledges against drunken driving and ensuring that everyone has a safe ride home.
We ardently hope the campaign’s message becomes so widespread and accepted that following it becomes the norm. It’s pretty simple. Be the hero by being the sober designated driver who gets people home safely. Or be the hero who welcomes the phone call at any hour to provide transportation to someone who shouldn’t drive.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.