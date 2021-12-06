Our view: Sober drivers campaign needed more than ever

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The 400 attending saw banners at the start bearing photos of victims of drunken driving accidents. Bill Elliot, chairman and CEO of the campaign and John’s father, said, “We want this to be a reminder to everyone that we don’t want to keep adding faces to these banners.”

Police throughout South Jersey have been especially supportive of the campaign and were a presence at the event. Officers from several municipalities showed their patrol cars specially wrapped to promote the HERO campaign in their towns.

James Sarkos, officer-in-charge for the Atlantic City Police Department, said the city is “all about having a good time and enjoying yourself, but we can’t stress enough how important it is to do it safely” by having a designated driver. He praised the campaign in particular for providing vouchers to local bars that can be redeemed for a free Uber ride covered by the HERO organization.

The campaign has reached as far as Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, where the New England Patriots play. There since 2009 it has signed up 12,000 fans a year to pledges against drunken driving and ensuring that everyone has a safe ride home.