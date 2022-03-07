Our view: Soaring rents prompt bid for controls in Upper

No need to mention that we’re in an inflationary period, with daily experiences of higher prices and frequent coverage of it in the news. Inflation jumped 7.5% in January from a year earlier, the biggest increase in four decades.

Those who don’t own their homes probably have noticed a bigger run-up in the rent they pay.

The median rent for apartments with one or two bedrooms in the 50 largest U.S. metro areas increased an astounding 19.3% from December 2020 to December 2021, according to a National Association of Realtors.

The U.S. Department of Labor said rental costs rose 0.5% in just one month -- December to January -- the biggest rate of increase in 20 years.

Residents of a 55-and-old community in Upper Township have asked the local government for help in the form of a rent-control ordinance that would limit the increases they’re paying. The wonder is that many others haven’t asked the same of their towns.

Pine Hill Mobile Court has 118 residents, who live in what are called park models of mobile homes -- manufactured and brought to the site, where they are permanently mounted to foundations and utilities.

The residents own their dwellings, but rent the land they are on from the owner of the community. In 2018, the local owners sold it to Lakeshore Management, a Skokie, Illinois, company that has housing communities in nine states.

Francine Shimp, one of the residents asking Township Committee to consider controlling rents, said the latest $45 increase brought her rent to $520 a month, not including utilities.

The national trend has been against rent control for some time. Only New Jersey and three other states -- New York, Maryland and California – permit rent control. Thirty-five states have prohibited it.

New Jersey leaves the decision up to municipalities, and about 100 have done so.

Several of those municipalities, however, are phasing out their controls through a process called permanent vacancy control, which protects existing renters but removes price limits when units are vacated. Among them are Hammonton and Cherry Hill.

The New Jersey Apartment Association of rental owners, of course, is against rent control. A study it commissioned concluded that statewide property values would be $3.2 billion higher without rent controls, and that annual capital improvements to rentals are reduced by $18 million and maintenance by $23 million.

Last year an Asbury Park rent-control proposal by an affordable housing coalition was rejected by voters 2 to 1. It would have capped rent increases at 4% or the rate of inflation, whichever is lower.

Instead, the city’s council voted for rent control that allows a maximum increase of 3.5% or the rate of inflation, whichever is higher. That protects landlords from inflation actually decreasing the rent they are allowed to charge.

The Upper Township Committee was sympathetic to the residents of Pine Hill Mobile Court. The township attorney told committee members that communities enacting rent control usually do so in response to an emergency. He suggested a study to verify the justification for rent control before enacting it, since court cases have found that landlords have a legal right to expect a reasonable return from rents.

Committee members wanted to make sure such an ordinance could only apply to year-round renters and not interfere with seasonal rentals. They also asked if it could be limited to 55-and-older communities, and were told it could if information supported that.

The Township Committee sent the issue to the Planning Board for study and a recommendation. Mayor Curtis Corson said it would cost money and “it’s going to take time.”

Great care also will be needed to weigh the possible effects on all township residents and businesses. Inflation is hurting many people, and it is just one factor in high rents. Before the committee decides to help some, they should think about whether that would be fair to others too.