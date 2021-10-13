Our view: Slow, steady Habitat for Humanity an affordable housing winner

For more than 40 years, nonprofit Habitat for Humanity has been plugging away at its affordable housing model. People who need a home help build it themselves and otherwise work for Habitat, with the assistance of many volunteers. No-interest loans from a revolving fund often provide the money.

These efforts don’t make a big splash anymore, just a steady slow stream of new, appropriate houses -- many of which get a little story in the newspaper. The latest last month got a little more attention because the volunteers included former Miss Americas and other officials celebrating the 100th anniversary of the start of the pageant in Atlantic City.

An Alabama couple that had made a million dollars before they were 30 years old got the Habitat ball rolling. After selling their possessions, their search for a more meaningful life took them to a Christian farming community near Americus, Georgia, where they developed a housing ministry.

In 1973 they tested their housing model in what was then Zaire in Africa. Three years later they returned to the U.S. and with close associates created Habitat for Humanity International.