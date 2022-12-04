Our view: Skateboard park and life grow strong on bay in Atlantic City

The Back Sov skatepark in Atlantic City has grown organically, a way much sought by organizations and businesses to achieve an appropriate and enduring outcome. You can almost visualize the seeds, roots, connections to the community and the healthy complex of users and facility that sprung from them.

This should make everyone confident that this thriving skater life form on the back bay at Fairmont and Sovereign avenues will make the improvements needed to grow bigger and better.

The skatepark started as many do, with skaters repurposing existing structures and adding rails, grind boxes, ramps and such on some underused public ground.

Almost immediately, in 2013, the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority floated the idea of funding and building a full-featured skatepark there as part of its city improvements. It didn’t and the skaters kept adding things and skating.

In 2017 it occurred to city or state officials that an ad-hoc skatepark on city land posed a liability risk, so city workers dismantled it. Officials were almost apologetic and many pledged support for a new, better and authorized skatepark.

A Margate skater and surfer involved in creating Back Sov, Jason Klotz, welcomed the support. He was already working with the city on a new park. He and Zach Katzen, program manager for the Atlantic City Arts Foundation, had founded Skate AC and in 2018 it started fundraising as a 501©(3) organization in partnership with a Philadelphia company, 5th Pocket Skate Parks.

The campaign raised more than $12,000, which included large donations from Hard Rock Hotel & Casino and the Jingoli family. 5th Pocket Skate Parks agreed to waive its profit and build a skatepark worth double the value of what was raised. Skate AC gave the park to the city, which provides the basic maintenance and insurance all city parks get, and its grand opening was held in June 2019.

Klotz, who skates professionally now, and Katzen have long valued the skatepark’s benefits for kids drawn more to individual than group efforts, to engaging independently than as part of a program. Klotz said the park didn’t come in time for some fellow skaters. “A lot of the kids I grew up with that were always met by security and police ... got depressed and bummed and felt rejected by the community for that, and over time went down the wrong path in life,” he said.

Improvements to Back Sov planned by Skate AC include more lighting, cameras, concrete repairs, graffiti removal and a portable toilet. These will make the poorly lit park safer and give kids more time to skate, especially now when days are so short. The nonprofit is seeking to raise $15,000 for the project. Donations may be made at Skate AC’s website or its GoFundMe page.

We love how skating’s opportunity for personal growth has resulted in this demonstration of how organic growth happens -- offering another learning experience for Bac Sov users and others in how to help create durable benefits to the public.

Skating “helps kids understand what it’s like to work at something and gradually get better, to see the improvement in yourself as you learn a new trick,” Katzen said. “Not to mention the confidence it gives you when you make it happen.”

Ditto for being part of the skating community and facility at Back Sov.