Our view: Sisters from Egg Harbor City made a difference with acts of love and peace

All people want to matter, to make a difference with their lives. Two sisters who grew up on a chicken farm in Egg Harbor City — one famous, one who gave her long life to quiet charity — showed how spirit and dedication shape the world.

The older sister was working for the Women’s International League for Peace and Freedom in the 1950s when she became the first woman to walk the Appalachian Trail in one season.

That experience and the raging Korean War in 1953 helped give her life a spiritual mission — giving away all of her possessions and vowing to walk until mankind learned the way of peace.

She also abandoned her name, calling herself simply “Peace Pilgrim” as she walked the roads of America, back and forth, sleeping on the street and often fasting when no one offered food or an overnight place.

Newspapers started to notice her carrying her message — “Overcome evil with good, and falsehood with truth, and hatred with love” — on foot through countless communities. As she walked back and forth across the country several times in the next 28 years, her fame grew but she kept the focus on her mission, saying, “One little person giving all her time for peace makes news. Many people giving little bits of their time for peace make history.”