Our view: Sisters from Egg Harbor City made a difference with acts of love and peace

All people want to matter, to make a difference with their lives. Two sisters who grew up on a chicken farm in Egg Harbor City — one famous, one who gave her long life to quiet charity — showed how spirit and dedication shape the world.
The older sister was working for the Women’s International League for Peace and Freedom in the 1950s when she became the first woman to walk the Appalachian Trail in one season.
That experience and the raging Korean War in 1953 helped give her life a spiritual mission — giving away all of her possessions and vowing to walk until mankind learned the way of peace.
She also abandoned her name, calling herself simply “Peace Pilgrim” as she walked the roads of America, back and forth, sleeping on the street and often fasting when no one offered food or an overnight place.
Newspapers started to notice her carrying her message — “Overcome evil with good, and falsehood with truth, and hatred with love” — on foot through countless communities. As she walked back and forth across the country several times in the next 28 years, her fame grew but she kept the focus on her mission, saying, “One little person giving all her time for peace makes news. Many people giving little bits of their time for peace make history.”
An International Friends of Peace Pilgrim distributed her writings worldwide. The Dalai Lama said of her, “Her commitment to propagate peace through actions, the peace walk, without seeking money or fame, is wonderful. We need such determined people everywhere, irrespective of culture, race, religion. … Peace Pilgrim is a real peacemaker.”
Then in 1981, this pacifist of the humble perpetual journey on foot accepted a ride to a speaking engagement in Indiana and was killed in an auto accident.
Peace Pilgrim’s place in history is secure and organizations continue her work. But over the years South Jersey started to forget its famous missionary for peace.
Her younger sister, Helene Young, wasn’t going to let that happen. She and other family and friends kept Peace Pilgrim’s message alive for new generations in the city and region. As the 100th anniversary of her birth neared, an annual Potluck for Peace was started and in 2005 Peace Pilgrim Park was dedicated in Egg Harbor City.
A few years later, Peace Pilgrim was voted into the Atlantic County Hall of Fame., then in 2016 was elected to the state Hall of Fame by popular vote.
Helene Young wasn’t only a peace activist and supporter of her sister’s memory and mission. She had her own community service, notably raising funds for the March of Dimes for 40 years in Galloway Township.
Young’s quieter charitable and peace efforts had another advantage. They built slowly and steadily over her long life, until she died this month at age 105.
Two remarkable sisters who became spiritual leaders. Their nondenominational, nonpartisan and patient dedication to peace and overcoming hate with love is a message as valuable and needed as ever.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.