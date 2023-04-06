Developer and upscale hotelier Eustace Mita this year brought Ocean City the kind of project proposal that is the stuff of dreams for most tourism towns. He wants to build a $175 million luxury hotel on the Boardwalk. The opulent seven-story hotel would have 325 rooms, retail space in its 400,000 square feet, and an enclosed rooftop pool.

The hotel, Mita said, would be the city’s most valuable tax ratable by a long shot. The city would also be paid some millions of dollars for the property on which to build. And the hotel would become a landmark, he said.

There was a time when having one or more landmark hotels made all the difference in assuring summer visitors and vacationers would flock to a Jersey Shore resort. Atlantic City still has its casino hotels, heirs to the grand beach palaces built from the 19th to early 20th century.

Ocean City still has its Flanders Hotel, 100 years old this year. Apparently there is little appetite for another landmark hotel at the northeast end of the business Boardwalk.

Mita told City Council the conversion in the city of hotels and motels to condominiums has weakened a major driver of tourism. Even the Flanders is a condo hotel these days, offering 117 luxury multi-room suites that are independently owned. He said the steady loss of hotel rooms the past two decades will undermine support for businesses and restaurants if allowed to continue.

The council reaction was unenthusiastic. As always it was ready to listen to new ideas and proposals. There was a process to be followed, and public opinion to be gauged.

This tepid response to what may be Ocean City’s largest development proposal was soon followed by Mayor Jay Gillian’s announcement that he “cannot and will not support” Mita’s proposal to the council.

This shouldn’t have surprised Mita or anyone else. Gillian and Mita have a business relationship, with the Mita family invested in Gillian’s Wonderland Pier next to where the proposed hotel would be. Whatever his ethical obligations as mayor, Gillian could hardly have done otherwise than essentially excuse himself from the city’s consideration of Mita’s project.

The next day he sounded frustrated and disappointed, and all but threw in the towel on the hotel plan. “I’m very surprised,” Mita said, that such a benefit to the city’s businesses and residents -- a beautiful property that would last for generations! -- wasn’t welcomed.

He said the local government and people of Ocean City were adversely influenced by his business connection to Gillian. “Having a business relationship with the mayor of Ocean City, as a developer, is killing me,” Mita said. His recent attempt to buy the former Crown Bank building on Asbury Avenue to create a boutique hotel also didn’t pan out.

Another factor is the inherent paradox of business and the economy.

When an area is struggling and needs business investment to help it recover, proposals are scarce and often not very appealing. Officials may hope for something new to lift the town, but developers fear a declining town might sink a development.

In a place as wildly successful as Ocean City, a well-designed proposal would almost be a sure thing. That enlarges the range and number of potential opportunities, and attracts investment interest.

Ocean City has plenty of visitors, tremendous demand for its existing properties, and a local government with enough money to do pretty much whatever it wants. And not do what it doesn’t especially want.

If there is a consolation for Eustace Mita and his acclaimed Icona Hotels, it’s that the company is now free to focus on its equally grand and distinctive proposal for a luxury beachfront hotel in Cape May. If that city chooses to add a tasteful new landmark, there probably won’t be an Ocean City project competing for the company’s resources -- or for the attention of summer visitors after it opens.