Our view: Shore needs NJ help with beach pop-up parties

Teenagers have always wanted to be with other teenagers. They need that to learn about themselves and others, and develop crucial social abilities.

Teens have always worried and annoyed adults with behavior unlike that of adults, but generally the generations accept, understand and appreciate each other.

This workable peace is being challenged, like so many things, by the disturbing power of online communication. Where dozens of young people used to arrange by phone to gather for an informal party, social media makes it easy and free to invite hundreds, even thousands. Once a time and place reaches teen critical mass, sustainable social fusion is achieved and no longer requires much arranging.

Jersey Shore towns quickly recognized the potential problem when crowds of teens materialized on their beaches, boardwalks and promenades. They were already adapting to ensure safety and security when state government officials worsened the challenge by restricting enforcement of laws pertaining to teenagers. The municipalities shared ideas and did what they could, so far with a good balance of order and liberty for the teens.

This challenge will get harder, much harder, until meeting it is more than shore towns can do unless the Legislature and the administration of Gov. Phil Murphy adjust their restrictions on law enforcement.

In the heart of Ocean City, young people start gathering in the evening on the beach just off the Boardwalk, sometimes reaching more than 1,000. City police officers watch the kids from the perimeter of this throng, and occasionally walk through it to look for infractions they’re allowed to address and simply show their presence. The department doesn’t enforce a 10 p.m. beach curfew to avoid pushing the crowd onto the Boardwalk.

City officials have been as appropriately moderate in their response to the massed youths as have been the police. Council member Karen Bergman had never seen anything like it, but said the teenagers “were well behaved. They weren’t doing anything wrong. There just were so many.”

Others on council worried about where the trend was headed and America’s Greatest Family Resort getting a reputation for wild gatherings of kids. Council member Terrence Crowley said the situation seems better than last summer and suggested they “not make any knee-jerk reactions.” But there has been drinking in the crowd, occasional fighting and more shoplifting, police said, and officers aren’t allowed to respond to suspected alcohol or marijuana use. Police Chief Jay Prettyman wants the state to give beach towns an exception from its recent tolerance for underage possession of alcohol.

In similarly challenged Sea Isle City, Mayor Leonard Desiderio recently urged City Council and residents to lobby the state to amend its juvenile justice reforms and restore the ability of police to protect public safety.

The pop-up party phenomenon already has reached a more destructive phase in towns farther up the coast. A party in May drew 5,000 people to Long Branch's beachfront, leading to numerous fights and the vandalizing of a police car. Point Pleasant Beach has experienced several such parties.

Promoters advertised the pop-up parties online, encouraging attendees to bring their own liquor and marijuana, and promising public boxing matches. The municipalities asked the courts to block promoters from hosting any such event without first getting a permit from the city, and sought financial damages from a recent party. Judges in Monmouth and Ocean counties ruled in their favor last month and prohibited parties unless permitted. But signs online suggest plans are being made for other locations.

Misguided restrictions on police by legislators and the Murphy administration are just part of the problem, but they’re a mistake that can and should be undone.

The state itself has responded to pop-up parties on its property by simply shutting off public access. This year it again closed several state Wildlife Management Areas with lakes to all users after past pop-up parties had drawn hundreds. That’s an option unavailable to beachfront municipalities.

Gathering on South Jersey beaches in summer is good for teenagers, their families and the tourism economy -- as long as the socializing crowds are peaceful, well-behaved and law abiding. Island communities have done a great job of keeping it that way so far, but simplistic progressive police reforms are making that less and less possible.

New Jersey officials must return to letting officers help kids and their communities avoid problems and stay safe.