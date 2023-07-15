The effort to bring a full-service supermarket back to Atlantic City after many years has gone not quite back to the drawing board, following the inability of a ShopRite company and the state to come to terms.

In 2020, the commitment to Atlantic City food shoppers was part of a plan by Gov. Phil Murphy and Democratic leaders to offer up to $14 billion in tax breaks over seven years to chosen businesses statewide.

Atlantic City had been without a big supermarket for most of four decades. Starting in the mid-’70s, market forces spurred by poverty and mismanagement of the city increasingly ruled out such supermarkets. Name stores came and went, including Thriftway, IGA and Pathmark.

The next year the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority sought bids to develop a supermarket, late in 2021 choosing a ShopRite for the city. That prominent Mid-Atlantic chain is a 350-store cooperative overseen by Wakefern Food Corp. Its largest and only publically traded operator, Village Super Market of Springfield, Union County, won the right to build a 44,000 square foot store in the city.

The CRDA offered to provide $18.7 million to Village Super Market for the construction of a ShopRite at Baltic and Indiana avenues, to be leased by the operator for $1 per year. But late last year when an agreement couldn’t be reached, talks ended and the authority started working up another request for bids.

As summer approached, the second round of bidding ended and proposals from four companies were announced, including a new one from Village Super Market for a ShopRite. This time financing will be a cooperative effort of the CRDA, the city, the New Jersey Economic Development Authority and the Atlantic County Improvement Authority.

The most surprising proposal came from an unspecified unit of Bailing International Group, a Chinese conglomerate based Hong Kong (apparently, since confirming Chinese corporate relationships is difficult). Bailing’s related businesses include the Enson Market chain of six U.S. Asian groceries, the Juicy Seafood restaurants with 21 U.S. locations (at least some of which are independently owned and operated), and wholesaler ToBu Live & Frozen Seafood in Japan. Bailing’s 55,000-square-foot A.C. supermarket would be supplemented with 10,000 square feet of restaurants and other food vendors.

Another bidder is construction management firm JAS Group Enterprise of Princeton, which proposes a mixed-use development with a 35,000-square-foot grocery, 18,000 square feet of retail and 116 apartments.

A returning first-round bidder -- Save Philly Stores, of Broomall, Pa. -- owns and operates the Save A Lot grocery in Atlantic City. There are about 30 Save A Lot stores in the Delaware Valley, including ones in Trenton, Newark and Bridgeton. The brand has about 900 independently owned and operated stores nationwide, of which 230 are located in underserved areas. Save Philly Stores would build a 24,500-square-foot store that’s open 24-7 and leave two retail pad sites that others could develop on the CRDA property.

Experience in inner cities may be an advantage for Save Philly Stores. Security and potential shoplifting may have made reaching a development agreement more difficult in round one.

Bailing International’s bid suggests it may require less government money, declaring it is confident of “investing in Atlantic City grocery store using its own funds without applying for any loans or grants.” Another part implies it would be willing to work with another developer, saying it “looks forward to cooperating with the CRDA, the Atlantic County Improvement Authority and the designated developer to operate the Atlantic City grocery store.”

ShopRite’s bid has many advantages. The vast Wakefern cooperative, headquartered in New Jersey, enables member stores to offer large selections at very competitive prices. Wakefern is also the state’s largest employer. ShopRite workers are unionized in this union state. And the stores and co-op have decades of working with communities and officials, and supporting charities.

Perhaps a China-connected development could draw new gamblers to the city. The offer of the group and its chosen owner-operator might have compelling financial advantages. Lacking a track record in New Jersey, though, the group’s plan would be riskier and tougher to oversee.

If an Atlantic City sports book opened a line on the supermarket, ShopRite would be the odds-on favorite. A Save a Lot already is in town. Suspicion about Chinese corporations in general is high in the U.S. these days.

The broader financial base this time looks intended to get this ShopRite deal done.