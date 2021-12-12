Our view: Shifts in NJ gaming bring PILOT revisions

State government and the casino industry from the beginning have had the same goal of maximizing and protecting their revenue from Atlantic City gambling halls. Working together they have kept New Jersey’s casinos competitive with those that have arisen in nearby states. We suspect much of their discussion toward that end has been private and will remain so -- for business, political and other reasons. Regarding the PILOT revision, that means most lawmakers and the public won’t see documentation of the need for some casinos to pay less tax.

Divvying up government revenue from casinos always will be a political contest. The Office of Legislative Services says the bill “requires the county and the school district to receive the same PILOT allocations in calendar year 2022 as they received in … 2021,” which means “the city will bear the largest revenue loss under the new PILOT formula.” OLS nonetheless estimates the county in 2022 would get $3.3 million less ($17.5 million) and the school district $10 million less ($45.8 million). The city, though, would receive $41.8 million less ($46.7 million), which is unlikely to be wholly offset by a new $5 million annual payment and other considerations, according to the OLS.