Our view: Shell recycling partnership helping strengthen South Jersey oysters

Everybody loves oysters, and not just for eating. The mollusks are an indicator of good water quality and they help maintain that by cleaning water with their filter feeding.
The once thriving South Jersey oyster industry collapsed decades ago due to water pollution, overfishing and devastating parasitic diseases such as Dermo and MSX. With the help of Rutgers University scientists, oysters have come back in Delaware Bay. There they are harvested on a limited basis and produced by a growing aquaculture industry.
In the Mullica River that empties into the bay is one of the last self-sustaining oyster populations on the Atlantic Coast. It is getting help to grow bigger and more robust from a broad partnership that includes the state Department of Environmental Protection, Rutgers and Stockton universities, a foundation, a casino and two restaurants in Atlantic City, and the very diners who are enjoying shellfish at the shore this summer.
By weight, most of oysters, clams and whelks (served as scungilli) is inedible shell and amounts to a lot of solid waste for disposal. But floating baby oysters need to attach to something solid to start growing, and bivalve shells are the perfect material. Programs in several states for years have been dropping shells into oyster beds to support them.
Since 2019, a DEP trailer has been making weekly stops at Dock’s Oyster House, the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino and the Knife & Fork Inn -- collecting their empty shells and taking them to the state’s Nacote Creek research station for six months of drying to ensure they’re clean. Then a barge drops them into the Mullica River.
The program already has recycled 65 tons of shells from the restaurants involved, and other establishments want to chip in as well. They can save on waste removal costs while helping the environment. The DEP said 3,000 bushels of shells will be put into the river this year, and it hopes to increase the annual amount to 10,000 bushels.
The primary purpose of the project is to strengthen the oysters in their important ecological restoration work. The Mullica River population also is being studied for possible approval some day for commercial harvesting of oysters.
Less than two decades ago the oyster industry was being written off everywhere. But thanks to the development of hardier strains of oysters and projects such as this shell recycling, people can enjoy local oysters again and work with the bivalves to restore the health of bay and river waters.
