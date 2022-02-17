Our view: Sensible agreement would be best end to NJ, Atlantic County dispute about PILOT revenues

Atlantic County Executive Dennis Levinson had the pleasure last month of telling the commissioners that the county property tax rate looked like it would decrease a little this year.

Later, though, officials said the early budget estimate assumed that Atlantic County would get the same amount from casino payments in lieu of property taxes that it received last year. If it gets more, the break for taxpayers would likely be bigger than the $15 per $100,000 of assessed property value expected. If the payment is smaller, maybe there will be no tax break or even an increase.

The county and its taxpayers won’t know for weeks, maybe months, which it will be. New Jersey and the county that hosts its casino monopoly disagree over how gaming revenue is distributed and once again N.J. Superior Court is helping them come to terms.

The original dispute over Atlantic County’s share of PILOT payments lasted three years. Volatility in casino tax assessments, payments and tax appeals had prompted the state to stabilize revenue from the industry with a 10-year schedule of payments in lieu of regular property taxes, and Levinson had been assured -- prematurely, perhaps -- that the county’s share of the payments would be 13.5%.

State officials rethought that figure and favored 10.4% instead. In 2018, the county sued for the 13.5%, which Levinson said would provide $4 million to $5 million more per year. An agreement between the state and county (and the six municipalities that had joined it) settled the lawsuit, specifying that Atlantic County would receive 13.5% of payments for six years, through 2024, then 12% in the last two years of the PILOT in 2025 and 2026.

Then the state revised the PILOT with new legislation last year. That drastically lowered casinos’ PILOT payments, mainly by removing sports and internet gaming from calculations of gross gaming revenue.

The county returned to Superior Court, saying the new PILOT law violates the court’s consent order that settled the 2018 lawsuit and would provide the county with $15 million to $26 million less through 2026. The state argued the Legislature had the right to redefine “gross gaming revenue” however and whenever it wished, regardless of the court order to which it had agreed. Its lawyer suggested the state was attending to the interests of other gaming revenue stakeholders such as Atlantic City municipal government and the city school system.

The county has asked Superior Court Judge Joseph Marczyk to stop the revised PILOT law from taking effect until the challenge to it is heard and decided. He said last week that he’ll rule on that request for emergency relief soon.

One reason for the law was to help casinos through the pandemic and the industry shift toward forms of gambling that don’t require a trip to their Atlantic City resorts. Officials said that as many as four casinos, and at least one, might be at risk of closing without such relief. That prospect of South Jersey residents losing jobs swayed many legislators to favor of the revision bill, or at least to back off their opposition to it.

To the general public, favoring a government entity in such a dispute -- state, county or city -- is tempered by the fact that ultimately people want all of their representatives to work together to serve them effectively and efficiently. We welcomed the 2018 consent agreement because it held out that prospect.

And we’d like to see that kind of agreement again, one in which all sides acknowledge their shared interests and come to terms, not getting all they want but enough.

The state’s rejection of court-supervised mediation in the renewed dispute dims that possibility and seems to put a substantial burden on court and law. We hope Judge Marczyk can find a way to lead the public’s other representatives from the wildness of disagreement to the civility of sensible accord.