Our view: Senior living project a natural for Cumberland County

This month the state celebrated the preservation of the 1,400 acre Holly Farm property in Millville. That had been the site of several major commercial developments and would almost certainly have hosted another, as many city officials preferred, if the state had allowed. Instead the property became part of 50,000 contiguous acres of preserved land, including a couple of state wildlife management areas, a state park and a nonprofit preserve.

We favored protecting the former holly farm when it was in the works in 2019 because a case was made that its habitat was especially deserving. It hosts seven species of rare plants and 71 bird species breed there. The state Department of Environmental Protection had named it a National Heritage Priority Site.

But the 131 acres that would host senior housing looks like ordinary land or less in terms of wildlife value. And the project would build denser housing and leave more of the property uncovered, an environmental improvement over the single-family housing for which it is zoned.

At this point wildlife habitat would have to be of proven exceptional value for the preservation of it to be given much weight in Cumberland County.