Our view: Senior living project a natural for Cumberland County

That some neighbors of a proposed senior living development in a rural section of Vineland would object to it wasn’t unexpected.
The Club at Hance Bridge would have 289 two-bedroom units, pedestrian trails and a pool on 131 acres.
That sounds innocuous enough, but if you like what’s in your neighborhood and someone proposes something of no immediate or apparent benefit to you, why would you be in favor of it?
We were surprised, though, that the main argument made against the senior housing was that it would adversely affect the local environment and wildlife.
That’s should be an increasingly tough argument to make in Cumberland County, which suffers economically from the extensive land preservation pretty much forced on it by people living in urbanized areas.
New Jersey as a whole protects much more of its land than most states -- about a fifth of it is preserved and under environmental management plans. That’s fitting since much of the rest of the state is crowded, making it the most densely populated in the nation.
Cumberland County, being poorer and slower to develop, bears more than double of the usual burden of habitat preservation. More than 40% of the county has been set aside for wildlife, excluding it from development that would support its people.
This month the state celebrated the preservation of the 1,400 acre Holly Farm property in Millville. That had been the site of several major commercial developments and would almost certainly have hosted another, as many city officials preferred, if the state had allowed. Instead the property became part of 50,000 contiguous acres of preserved land, including a couple of state wildlife management areas, a state park and a nonprofit preserve.
We favored protecting the former holly farm when it was in the works in 2019 because a case was made that its habitat was especially deserving. It hosts seven species of rare plants and 71 bird species breed there. The state Department of Environmental Protection had named it a National Heritage Priority Site.
But the 131 acres that would host senior housing looks like ordinary land or less in terms of wildlife value. And the project would build denser housing and leave more of the property uncovered, an environmental improvement over the single-family housing for which it is zoned.
At this point wildlife habitat would have to be of proven exceptional value for the preservation of it to be given much weight in Cumberland County.
The county already has far more than its share of the state’s preserved open space, which means it is denied more of the development that supports people and their livelihoods.
