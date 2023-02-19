Congratulations to New Jersey state government on enacting the nation’s first program to instruct public school students in how to avoid being misinformed by news and social media. Maybe the overall effect will be positive. Encouraging critical thinking is good, and an unintended byproduct of the program might be more tolerance for critical thinking of all kinds.

The strong support of both major political parties for what’s called “information literacy” is welcome and a bit surprising, since partisans in general and the parties in particular are often sources of disinformation and use it to seek partisan advantage. Their concern about the unfettered flow of information may say more about them than about its risk to people in general.

Education at all levels long has been tasked with teaching critical thinking, and we doubt the lawmakers will find this effort more satisfactory than usual. Whatever good it does will be offset by politicization, lack of intellectual rigor and the program probably doing exactly what it purports to address -- producing some preferred misinformation and attempting to silence some legitimate information and views.

The N.J. Department of Education will develop information literacy standards that must be taught in every school district in the state. These must at least include lessons in researching, in how information is created and produced, in critical thinking, in using resources and in whether information is produced ethically. Students also must be taught the difference between facts and points of view, and the economic, legal and social issues of using information.

This sounds benign enough, but let’s see what the Department of Education recommends. These standards must be approved by the State Board of Education, which must hold public hearings on them. If the cracks in this edifice aren’t visible already, they’ll be hard to miss when public comment is allowed.

The bipartisan accord started splitting the moment the Democratic governor signed the bill into law. Gov. Phil Murphy said, “Our democracy remains under sustained attack through the proliferation of disinformation that is eroding the role of truth in our political and civic discourse,” a Democratic campaign theme aimed at vilifying critics and alarming supporters.

This drew a sharp response from state Sen. Michael Testa, R-Cape May, Cumberland, Atlantic, the lead sponsor of the Senate version of the legislation. He said the information literacy law was the opposite of attempting to control what kids think.

“I am disappointed that Governor Murphy has chosen to frame the value of teaching kids about information literacy in terms of January 6, which could give the impression there is some ideological slant to the law, which there is not,” Testa said. “This law isn’t about teaching kids that any specific idea is true or false. Rather, it’s about helping them learn how to research, evaluate, and understand the information they are presented for themselves.”

Politicians forever have been fountains of misinformation -- pretty much saying anything to try to get and hold power -- which makes them a doubtful source for a ministry of discerning truth.

Confidence in the state’s public education establishment to impartially administer whatever standards government produces immediately was undermined by the N.J. Education Association, which is allied with Democrats for each other’s advantage. NJEA echoed Murphy, saying that the program was imperative because “misinformation and disinformation are eroding the foundations of that democracy.”

Another view, just to state the obvious, is that democracy is stronger than ever as measured by broader and greater public interest and engagement. Perhaps that’s a threat to the state’s ruling political parties and public unions. A genuine critical thinking program would include how people are misinformed by government and the education bureaucracy, which became painfully apparent in the pandemic and afterward.

Established media -- including newspapers, television and online outlets of all kinds -- and not just social media nowadays require skill and effort to tell to where their partisan agenda ends and unbiased reality begins.

There was never a time when government, media or educators could simply be trusted in all things. Now partisan self-interest is growing so strong and widespread that less and less can be trusted without verification. All people need to develop their own critical thinking skills, to increase their awareness and ability to understand.

This is challenging but the future of human life may depend on it. A world organized and governed by the informed consent of just about everyone is possible and probably necessary.