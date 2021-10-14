Our view: Seagulls’ best chance is as a budget team

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

There are some positives, too, and not just the ever-present hope of organizers and sports fans:

• The former Seagulls captured three division titles in their five years of play in the United States Basketball League, and many have fond memories of their play in the late 1990s.

• Basketball is popular in New Jersey’s urban centers, including in Atlantic City. Players and fans are already there and in other cities in the state.

• The new Seagulls like the old will play their games at Atlantic City High School, which as the coach of the old Seagulls recently noted is much less expensive than other venues. It’s also now a modern facility convenient to Jersey Shore residents on the Black Horse Pike on the mainland west of the island.

The inexpensive venue is crucial to the plan most likely to favor the survival of the Seagulls. It must be a budget team in every respect.

Revenue is likely to be barely adequate for a long time, so spending on everything must be kept to a minimum. The goal of the first year and ones to follow if any will be subsistence. That could allow support for the team to slowly build. Like a business barely breaking even, the team should follow growth in its market and not get ahead of it.