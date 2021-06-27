Our view: Sea Isle palms a tropical, fleeting touch

The money bought 40 of them, so that’s $200 per tree (installed apparently), which seems like a pretty good deal for palms up to 12 feet tall.

But what will happen to them after the season? If they’re in containers in the ground, they could readily be brought into a warehouse to overwinter and return next year.

If that’s not desirable or feasible, they could be offered to residents. A Sea Isle palm in an atrium or surviving in a sheltered spot outdoors with coddling would be a worthy conversation piece.

Sea Isle’s previous boulevard trees weren’t suitable for the salty, sandy setting. The city might consider, next year, something native and hearty once established — the bald cypress. These have delicate foliage and the look of an evergreen, but their leaves turn orange in the fall and drop.

We prefer the Jersey Shore to that in Florida. Most of the time this is a better place to be, and we’d rather appreciate what is natural here than seem to dream of some distant lesser place. If Sea Isle seeks lasting landscaping, native plants that thrive on barrier islands would be the best choice.

Meanwhile, in this post-pandemic period, the Sea Isle palms make a fine, fun and festive decoration. Party on.