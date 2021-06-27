Our view: Sea Isle palms a tropical, fleeting touch

Think of them as decorations for a party.
Sea Isle City has lined its main entrance with 38 palm trees, replacing maples and magnolias that didn’t thrive there.
The tropical coastal trees will suggest to visitors that they have arrived at the warm, relaxed beach. That’s a good feeling for a tourism town.
More experienced and discerning visitors might wonder why Florida-style palms are growing at the Jersey Shore, well outside their natural range. Some local taxpayers have wondered why the city would buy trees it knew couldn’t survive the winter.
The $8,000 cost might seem like a lot for temporary trees, but city government and the businesses of Sea Isle City are excited about this summer. Last summer’s pandemic was very difficult, but now the cooped up vacationers have been released. All signs point to great numbers of them enthusiastically enjoying the beach, promenade, shops and restaurants — powered by savings from reduced spending last year and multiple federal stimulus programs.
Summer 2021 at the Jersey Shore will be remembered as a long happy party, as if the Fourth of July was celebrated repeatedly. Stringing up tacky party lanterns would be appropriate if big enough ones could be found. Sea Isle’s palms are a lovely natural alternative.
We still have some questions and suggestions about them relative to their being doomed.
The money bought 40 of them, so that’s $200 per tree (installed apparently), which seems like a pretty good deal for palms up to 12 feet tall.
But what will happen to them after the season? If they’re in containers in the ground, they could readily be brought into a warehouse to overwinter and return next year.
If that’s not desirable or feasible, they could be offered to residents. A Sea Isle palm in an atrium or surviving in a sheltered spot outdoors with coddling would be a worthy conversation piece.
Sea Isle’s previous boulevard trees weren’t suitable for the salty, sandy setting. The city might consider, next year, something native and hearty once established — the bald cypress. These have delicate foliage and the look of an evergreen, but their leaves turn orange in the fall and drop.
We prefer the Jersey Shore to that in Florida. Most of the time this is a better place to be, and we’d rather appreciate what is natural here than seem to dream of some distant lesser place. If Sea Isle seeks lasting landscaping, native plants that thrive on barrier islands would be the best choice.
Meanwhile, in this post-pandemic period, the Sea Isle palms make a fine, fun and festive decoration. Party on.
