Our view: Sea Isle City takes the event-reduction plunge

There is such a thing as too successful, especially in the world of public attractions. The famous U.S. National Parks have been wrestling with and restricting damagingly big crowds for decades -- and during the pandemic when cooped-up throngs swelled attendance to new records, admittance has been limited at some.
At the Jersey Shore, where drawing challenging numbers of visitors is often the goal, more is no longer necessarily better for Sea Isle City.
The administration of Mayor Leonard Desiderio is dialing back the use of city streets, parking lots and other city facilities for private events. The mayor has cited the “very, very large strain” some of them put on city resources, as well as liability issues for the city.
In his September letter to businesses announcing the policy change, Desiderio said events that are “sponsored by a nonprofit, for charity, do not involve alcohol, and least impact city facilities, streets, parking lots and city services shall be reviewed on a case-by-case basis.”
The privately sponsored and previously planned Irish Festival went ahead that month, but the mayor said it would be the last of its kind.
Now the Jersey Shore season begins for polar plunges, where thousands briefly brave the usually frigid winter waters of the Atlantic Ocean for a few minutes. Sea Isle City's annual Polar Bear Plunge anchors festivities over Presidents Day weekend and has been called the city’s biggest event of the winter season.
Probably not any more. It wasn’t held last year due to COVID-19, and this year even if a return were being quietly planned, it may not be approved.
Desiderio said he expects that February weekend to continue to draw crowds to Sea Isle, as other events posing fewer issues of city support and liability are still planned for what is a traditional holiday getaway time. “We are going to move on and have some kind of family fun weekend with nightlife,” he said.
Perhaps the value of a polar plunge at the Jersey Shore also has been lessened by so many municipalities doing it these days. Those who enjoy the shock and bravado of the big chill will not lack multiple opportunities for the experience.
On Saturday -- New Year’s Day – the 30th annual Atlantic City Polar Bear Plunge will begin with registration at 10 a.m. before the dash into the ocean at noon. Brigantine will hold its 20th polar plunge on the same holiday schedule.
Just north of Sea Isle City, Ocean City’s popular First Night festivities on New Year’s Eve will spill into the next day with a First Day Shopping Extravaganza, a First Day Boardwalk 5K, and an ocean plunge at 2 p.m. by the Music Pier.
There may be many winter revelers who no longer or never wanted to jump into the barely bearable surf. In less than two months we’ll find out if Sea Isle’s step back is also effective marketing.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.